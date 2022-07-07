Was Florida America's 14th Colony? Why Some Think So

DevinCook / Created by Adobe Illustrator and released into the public domain., via Wikimedia Commons

Florida has a rich and ancient history. According to the Florida Department of State, the first inhabitants of Florida arrived at least 12,000 years ago. Official written records about life in Florida exist as early as 1513 when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in the sunshine state. Although Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845, there is a part of Florida's history before this period that is sometimes forgotten.

Florida's Role in the Revolutionary War: According to the Florida Historical Society, Florida became the first continuously occupied European settlement in 1565. In fact, St. Augustine was well-established decades before the English settled in Jamestown, Virginia in 1607.

However, after two hundred years of Spanish occupation, the British took control of Florida in 1763 and separated Florida into East Florida (with the capital of St. Augustine) and West Florida (with the capital of Pensacola.) West Florida included parts of other southern states. Here is a map depicting the southern British colonies in 1776:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8Sqs_0gXYStsH00
Bernard Romans, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash

Because of its involvement in the War, some experts believe that both parts of Florida were actually the 14th, and perhaps also the 15th, colonies of the United States.

Rui Farias, the Executive Director of the St. Petersburg Museum of History, told Bay News 9:

“When the Revolutionary War began, there were 15 English American Colonies - not 13. There was West and East Florida. American History books kind of completely ignore them.”

Florida Was Reportedly Loyal to the British: According to Roger Smith, who studied the American Revolution during his doctoral studies at UF, East and West Florida were the only two southern colonies loyal to the British crown. Florida was important to both sides during the War because the south supplied food and clothing to British sugar plantations.

The British launched attacks from both St. Augustine and Pensacola, and although Florida's involvement during the Revolutionary War isn't always well-known today, George Washington was well aware of it because he initiated five invasions of East Florida between 1776 and 1780. Florida would become a United States Territory in 1821.

Why is Florida an Overlooked Part of the War?: Smith theorizes that part of Florida being written out of the history of the Revolutionary War may come down to perspective. On the Florida Historical Society website, he explains the motives of early historians writing from a northern perspective:

“They took the opportunity to get their own little bit of vengeance on the south, and they basically wrote the southern colonies out of the first five years of the American Revolution."

Historian Mike Bunn has written a book called "Fourteenth Colony: The Forgotten Story of the Gulf South During America's Revolutionary Era," in which he calls the British colony of West Florida the "forgotten colony." Bunn believes that Florida's part in the War is looked over because it has been wrongly dismissed as "a loyal but inconsequential fringe outpost" of the British.

