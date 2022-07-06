5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.

Gatorland: Located in Orlando, Gatorland competes with large Orlando attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World, but for some, it is still entertaining. For those who enjoy wildlife, and particularly alligators, Gatorland may be appealing. There's a petting zoo, a flight aviary, and animal shows. You can also zip line or ride the Stompin' Gator Off-Road Adventure. Gatorland is located at 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail. General admission is $32.99 for adults and $22.99 for children, although there are specials for Florida residents, and the company sometimes offers additional promotions.

Lion Country Safari: This experience ranked 5th in USA Today's "10 best" readers' choice poll for safari parks in 2022. If you love animals, you'll see them everywhere. Large herds of animals such as zebras, ostrich, and chimpanzees roam free. The park was believed to be the first cageless zoo in the United States when it opened in 1967. The safari is located at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road in Loxahatchee. Ticket prices range from $31 to $41.

Venetian Pool: Because of Florida's heat, water attractions are very popular. But the Venetian Pool is a bit different. Built in 1924, the Venetian is the only public pool listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's arguably lovely with its waterfalls, scenic bridge, and foliage. The Pool contains over 800,000 gallons of water that is drained every day in the summer. The pool is located at 2701 de Soto Boulevard in Coral Gables. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children, although there are specials for Florida residents.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens: If you're at all intrigued by the idea of free-roaming flamingos, the Jungle Gardens may appeal to you. Although these pink birds are arguably cool, many animals call the gardens home, including lemurs, parrots, tortoises, snakes, lizards, iguanas, alligators, and crocodiles. The animals call 10 acres of tropical landscaping home. The Gardens are located at 3701 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota. Tickets are $21.99 for adults and $14.99 for children.

Marineland Dolphin Adventure: Marineland first opened in 1938 when its main attraction was its dolphins. In 2006, the facility was renovated and renamed Marineland Dolphin Conservation Center. Today, Marineland is home to tortoises, turtles, sharks, terrapin, and eels, but it also offers a swim-with-dolphins package. The facility is located at 9600 Oceanshore Blvd in St. Augustine. Tickets are $23.99 for adults and $16.99 for children.