Highly-Rated Cat Cafes in Florida

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0RkQ_0gWKitWk00
Yerlin Matu, Unsplash

Cat cafes are popping up all over the United States and beyond. The phenomenon began in Japan and Taiwan but is now mainstream worldwide. The concept is arguably popular because it combines two things that many people enjoy - cuddling with cats and kittens and getting a caffeine fix.

Florida has gotten in on this trend. Many Florida cities now have a cat cafe within driving distance, and many new establishments are opening even in established markets. For example, Cats & Caffeine just announced a July opening on Henderson Street in Tampa, joining the Bay area's already established Sunshine Kitty Cafe in St. Petersburg.

How Do Cat Cafes Work?: If you are unfamiliar with a cat cafe, they're typically a small cafe or coffee shop attached to a separate area where patrons pay a small fee to interact with adoptable cats and kittens.Typically, some of the fees go toward the cats' upkeep or toward charitable animal organizations. Food and beverages are sometimes included with the fee. Other times, food items are sold separately. Many cafes also have special events like cat yoga and cat movie night. The cats are usually immediately adoptable and are looking for homes.

Determining the Best Cat Cafes in Florida: Many of Florida's cat-themed cafes are highly rated because users tend to enjoy the experience. With that said, the websites TripAdvisor and Google reviews make it easy to see which are the most highly rated.

Here are some of the cat cafes in Florida that TripAdvisor and Google users have rated highly.

The Cat Cafe in South Beach is located at 1423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Most reviewers noted that this cafe is immaculately clean, and that the cats appear well cared for.

Orlando Cat Cafe is located at 532 Cagan Park Ave Suite 201-203, Clermont, FL 34714. This cafe serves smoothies, teas, and all kinds of coffee, which many reviewers found to be of high quality. Still, most people visit for the cats, not the food.

Frisky Cat Cafe at 1092 S Ponce de Leon Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32084-6018. Although reservations are encouraged here, walk-ins are also welcome. Reviewers noted that the cafe offers a relaxing, calming experience.

Sunshine Kitty Cafe at 1669 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Many reviewers commented on the pleasant personality of the owner and the loving care of the felines. This establishment requires reservations.

Catty Shack Cat Cafe at 9902 Gulf Coast Main St D-140, Fort Myers, FL 33913. This cafe has a very extensive selection of creative specialty coffees, and their macaroons are highly-praised and popular.

The Caffeinated Cat at 331 1st Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250 received high marks for cozy accommodations and the good causes this cafe supports.

Tally Cat Cafe at 2218 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL, 32303 received high marks for its coffee and the playful feline residents housed in an immaculately clean setting.

If you've never been in a cat cafe, here is a local news story filmed inside of one in Orlando. This story also explains the philanthropic nature of this cafe.

