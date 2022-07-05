"Dark Sky Places:" Where are They in Florida?

If you like to look at the stars and planets in the night sky, you may have noticed that, at least in some areas, a clear view of celestial objects is harder to accomplish than it was when you were a child.

That's arguably because of a phenomenon called "skyglow," which is due in part to urban development and light pollution. If one were able to turn off all of the street lamps, billboards, housing lights, and headlights of a location, the starry skies might look quite different.

In fact, a study by Science Advances estimates that the Milky Way is no longer visible to 60% of Europeans and 80% of Americans.

What are International Dark Sky Places?: The International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 to allow humans the ability to see many of the celestial objects that are no longer visible for many. Its purpose is to encourage communities around the world to protect dark sites through responsible lighting. As of January 2022, there are 195 certified International Dark Sky Places in the world.

Where are Dark Sky Places in Florida?: Viewing a dark, clear sky on a quiet night is arguably a great summer activity in Florida, or any time, really. If you'd like to visit some of the darkest places in Florida, you have a couple of options. (One of Florida's Dark Sky Places is in a residential neighborhood, so that's probably not the best option for viewing.) But two of the options are open to the public and offer daytime activities as well.

Florida has three sites listed on the "Find a Dark Sky Place" web page. They are:

Harmony, Florida. This site is actually a town and residential area located near St. Cloud in the Orlando-Kissimmee metro area. The town won the Dark Sky Development of Distinction Award in 2009. Big Cypress National Preserve is located at 33100 Tamiami Trail E, in Ochopee. The preserve has astrology programs meant to allow visitors to easily observe astronomical objects in a dark night sky. Kissimmee Prairie Preserve is located at 33104 NW 192nd Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972. This location allows you to reserve an astronomy pad site or campsite to take advantage of the unique nighttime views. Visitors can typically see stars, planets like Jupiter and Saturn, and sometimes, the International Space Station.

Here is a video showing an example of what you might see from an astronomy pad at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve:

Although these designations are the three official dark sky places, there are other places in Florida where nighttime viewing is sometimes quite clear. One is Bahia Honda State Park. Another is Cedar Key.