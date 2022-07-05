Florida Mentioned in List of Most Independent States

Many Americans place a high value on independence. And some citizens place a high value on self-sufficiency without needing excessive amounts of assistance from others.
The pandemic arguably required some adjustments, as some of us lost our ability to come and go as we pleased, while some had to depend on others to get through the hardships that the pandemic caused. As some states were more affected by the pandemic than others, the level of dependence differed.
Determining Which States Require the Most Assistance and Which are Most Independent: The website WalletHub wanted to know which states were and continue to be the most independent, despite the pandemic. So it compared the 50 states by looking at five common sources of dependence.
What Were the Criteria?: WalletHub looked at the criteria of consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. Specifically, it looked at metrics like: median credit score; the share of adults with rainy day funds; the share of families saving for college and retirement; the share of adults living with their parents; federal government dependence; subsidized housing; share of households receiving public assistance; job growth rate; unemployment rate; and vice dependency.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida fared well, coming in at number 6 out of 50 states. Florida ranked 13th out of 50th in federal government dependency, 9th in international trade dependency, and 9th in vice dependency. Florida scored less well in financial independency, coming in at 29th. Florida was also mentioned as having one of the lowest employer-based retirement access, coming in at 50th.
Which States Ranked Well and Which Did Not?: Kansas, Utah, Washington, and Colorado did well. Kansas ranked number 1 in government dependency, although Utah ranked first overall. Washington came in 2nd in financial dependency, but Colorado came in 2nd overall.
West Virginia, Alaska, Louisiana, and Mississippi ranked poorly. Alaska and West Virginia ranked last for government dependency, while Louisiana and Mississippi ranked last for financial dependency.
Here is the remainder of the list of states that WalletHub ranked as the most independent in the United States. The states listed first are the most independent, while the states listed last are the least.
1 Utah
2 Colorado
3 Massachusetts
4 Virginia
5 Nebraska
6 Florida
7 Idaho
8 Wisconsin
9 Washington
10 Delaware
11 New Hampshire
12 Hawaii
13 New Jersey
14 California
15 Montana
16 South Dakota
17 Kansas
18 Minnesota
19 Iowa
20 Rhode Island
21 Maryland
22 New York
23 North Dakota
24 North Carolina
25 Oklahoma
26 Connecticut
27 Georgia
28 Maine
29 Vermont
30 Pennsylvania
31 Arizona
32 Oregon
33 Missouri
34 Wyoming
35 Nevada
36 Illinois
37 Arkansas
38 Texas
39 Ohio
40 Michigan
41 New Mexico
42 Indiana
43 Tennessee
44 Alabama
45 West Virginia
46 South Carolina
47 Alaska
48 Mississippi
49 Louisiana
50 Kentucky
