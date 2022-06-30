What are Florida's Most Hazardous Beaches? What are Some Tips for Staying Safe?

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida’s beaches are popular attractions that bring in almost 19 million tourists annually. And the vast majority of those visitors have no issues during their stay. In fact, many safely return to Florida beaches again and again.

However, there are some issues that anyone not familiar with the Florida beaches may want to be aware of. There are potentially issues with lightning, the heat index, rip currents, sharks, stingrays and jellyfish, and red tide.

Determining Which Florida Beaches Have the Most Hazards: Although most people will visit the nation's beaches safely and without issue, the website Outforia, a resource for outdoor activities, rated what it called The United States' most dangerous beaches using six metrics to educate travelers.

What Were the Criteria?: Outforia looked at the following metrics: crime, air pollution, water pollution, surf zone injuries, lightning injuries, shark attacks, and high temperatures.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had 11 beaches listed on a list of 29. Daytona Beach was listed as the second most dangerous beach in the United States. The Florida beaches that came in the top 15 were:

Daytona Beach coming in at number 2

Siesta Beach coming in at number 4

Deerfield Beach coming in at number 7

Belleair Beach coming in at number 8

Hollywood Beach coming in at number 10

Miami Beach coming in at number 12

Atlantic Beach coming in at number 13

North Palm Beach coming in at number 14

Here are the beaches that made the top 10:

1. Venice Beach, Los Angeles

2. Daytona Beach, Daytona, Fla.

3. Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Fla.

5. Carlsbad Beach, Carlsbad, Calif.

6. Emerald Isle, Jacksonville, N.C.

7. Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

8. Belleair Beach, Belleair Beach, Fla.

9. Malibu Beach, Malibu, Calif.

10. Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, Fla.

Tips for Staying Safe on Florida's Beaches: According to Visit Florida, travelers can stay safe by being mindful of the most common pitfalls. For example, one can get burned and dehydrated very quickly in Florida. Make sure you drink enough, wear sunscreen and sunglasses, and take regular breaks indoors so that you aren't exposed to too much sun.

Visit Florida also implores visitors to know what the colored beach signs on many beaches mean.Below is a Tweet that explains the different colors and levels of caution:

An absence of flags does not automatically means safe waters, however. The site recommends that you always swim in front of a lifeguard and keep your own swimming ability in mind. If you are caught in a current, do not fight it. Float instead until you can safely regain your footing. Visit Florida also recommends exiting the beach at the first sound of thunder because lightning may follow, and it is not worth the risk.