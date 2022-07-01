Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LxRH_0gQz9FW300
Mick Haupt, Unsplash

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.

Outdoor Activities: Florida has plenty of natural beauty. The following are outdoor activities that allow you to see some of those natural attributes without spending much money:

  • Volusia County’s Sun Splash Park in Daytona Beach is a great choice for families. This four-acre facility is right on the beach and has a water-themed play area for kids. There are shaded playgrounds, volleyball courts, and picnic facilities. Not only is admission free, but so is parking.
  • Disney Wilderness Preserve is a great choice for nature lovers. The preserve isn't affiliated with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, so you won't find anything related to a theme park within it. (The Walt Disney Company partners with the project to provide funding.) Instead, you'll find a preserve that looks like old Florida and miles of hiking trails home to 1,000 species of plants and animals within the everglades ecosystem. The Preserve is popular with bird watchers and hikers. Admission is free.
  • The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary in Key West is a natural preserve popular with visitors who love the water. You may see coral reefs, underwater canyons, and underwater archaeological sites. There's no admission fee, but there are costs to rent scuba gear or a kayak if you need them.
  • If you happen to be in Orlando on the first Monday of the month, you can tour the Harry P Leu botanical gardens for free, but only on the first Monday. (Note that this promotion is suspended at certain times throughout the year so call for confirmation.) The beautiful attraction spans 50-acres but is only five minutes from downtown Orlando.
  • Egmont Key State Park in St Petersburg features a 150-year-old lighthouse that you can tour. There's also a lovely beach for swimming, shelling, or picnicking.

  • If you're near Fort Myers, you may want to consider Mound Key Archaeological State Park. This park is a great option for history lovers, as it is home to ancient Native American mounds. Although the park is only accessible by boat, canoe, or kayak, admission is free, and the Park offers an educational look at ancient Florida.

Indoor Activities:

Sometimes, Florida's summer storms or hot weather make it necessary to find a free activity indoors.

  • The Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee allows visitors to learn about the development of Florida and how its inhabitants have reacted and adapted to their natural environments and to changes within the state.
  • In Gainesville, the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art showcases vintage, diverse art collections, as well as more modern works of art. Although operating hours vary, admission is always free.
  • Sarasota's John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has over 15,000 objects from various genres and periods of art from around the world. Admission is free on Mondays.
  • The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables offers free tours on Sunday afternoons. Check the website for hours. The Hotel has an interesting past, as it has hosted both European and Hollywood royalty. The Biltmore is the only hotel in South Florida designated as a National Historic Landmark.

  • Pensacola's National Museum of Naval Aviation has over 100 vintage aircraft on display. Admission to the museum and the Blue Angels’ air show is free to the public.

Again, it is always prudent to contact the attraction before heading out to confirm hours of operations and any rotating promotions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
11950 followers

More from L. Cane

Ona, FL

This Quirky Florida Castle Built on Swamp Land is Also an Art Museum

Florida's most famous attractions are arguably its theme parks and its beaches, but Florida is also home to a few unique attractions that aren't always in the guidebooks but still may be worth a look. Solomon's Castle is one example.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best-Run Cities in the United States

The last couple of years have required city leaders across the country to demonstrate efficiency in dealing with challenging issues like the pandemic, troubling housing markets, and inflation, to name just a few issues.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned on List of States that Are Least Patriotic

According to YourDictionary.com, patriotism is defined as a sense of pride, admiration, or love for one's country. Patriotic acts are those meant to support one's country and community. Examples are serving in or supporting the military, displaying your country's flag, exercising your right to vote, volunteering to make your country or community a better place, and respecting those who have sacrificed for one's country, to list just a few examples.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Fossils in Florida: Where to Hunt for Them with a Permit and What You Might Find

Esv - Eduard Solà Vázquez;, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Human beings arguably have a fascination with the prehistoric past. It's interesting to think about the ancient plants and animals that roamed our planet long ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

2 Florida Counties Mentioned in List of the Healthiest Counties in the United States

Even before the pandemic, some expressed concern about the overall health of Americans. According to Our World in Data, Americans have a lower life expectancy than citizens of other developed countries despite spending more money on health care.

Read full story

Over 20 Tampa Bay Area Restaurants Make Yelp's List of the Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

Some food critics feel that Tampa and the surrounding areas are becoming a "foodie hot spot," and the recent results of a Yelp list may arguably support that assertion. Yelp's 100 Best List: The website Yelp allows users to review things and experiences from all walks of life, such as restaurants, bars, stores, dentists, doctors, nightlife, and attractions. As you might imagine, all of these reviews allow Yelp a good deal of information about the perceived quality and popularity of the places receiving a review. This year, Yelp used its data about Florida restaurants to release its list of the 100 best restaurants in Florida.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Botanic Garden Mentioned in List of Can't-Miss Gardens in the United States

Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Which Florida Counties Have the Lowest Unemployment Rate?

As of May 2022, the unemployment rate in the United States was 3.6%, which was the lowest since February 2020. Florida's current unemployment rate is a bit lower, at 3.0%. Although both figures are historically low, there are variations in employment rates throughout the United States, and throughout each individual state. For example, Nebraska and Utah have the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, at 1.9%. However, the District of Columbia has the highest unemployment rate at 5.8%.

Read full story
Florida State

Cities with the Sharpest Home Price Increases in Florida

Home prices in much of the United States saw sharp increases over the last year, with many areas of the United States seeing gains of over 20%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller Price Index.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

What the Average Floridian Spends Each Month on Household Bills in Comparison to Other States

Although the cost of living in America is lower than in many other developed countries, recent inflation rates have arguably made it feel as if rising costs are becoming worrisome. A recent survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab suggested that 77% of Americans feel anxious about their current financial situation.

Read full story
23 comments
Tampa, FL

The Top Restaurants in Tampa, According to OpenTable

Many food experts see Tampa as an up-and-coming culinary destination. Two chefs in the bay area have been nominated for the James Beard Award - Rachel Bennett of The Library Restaurant and Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab. And the website Thrillist has included Tampa in its list of "15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes." Tampa arguably offers diverse selections of quality food for many different types of customers.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

What are the Most Diverse Counties in Florida?

Recent data suggests that the United States is becoming more diverse. According to 2020 data released by the United States Census Bureau, people of color made up 43% of the total US population in 2020, up from 34% in 2010. The United States' diversity index, which measures the probability that two people chosen at random will be of different races, was 61% in 2020. A recent CAP poll indicated that 71% of Americans are open to diversity and understand the problems associated with inequality.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

How to Get into Florida's State Parks for Free

Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of the Most Fun States in the United States

It is arguably human nature to want to find fun, pleasure, and joy in our everyday lives. And it turns out that having fun doesn't just feel good. Science indicates that it offers tangible benefits. Specifically, science suggests that having fun can improve relationships, reduce stress, and increase energy and satisfaction levels.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

The Florida Counties Most Concerned about Climate Change

According to recent data from the Pew Research Center, a majority of Americans believe that they've seen the effects of climate change in their communities and want the federal government to do more to address the issue.

Read full story
52 comments
Florida State

Bioluminescence in Florida: Where to Experience this Natural, Glowing Phenomena

If you've never heard of bioluminescence, you're likely not alone. There are locations throughout the world (including Florida) where you can see this stunning light show in the water, but the experience is not always well-known.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Florida Adventure Mentioned in List of Experiences Travelers Can Only Have in the U.S.

Many websites that list lifetime travel bucket lists include few destinations inside the United States. While it's common to see exotic overseas destinations, the States can sometimes be overlooked. That's arguably unfortunate since America is vast and offers a variety of experiences and terrains, from mountains to beaches to forests, to name only a few.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned on List of States with Best Tippers

Data shows that the practice of tipping was positively impacted during and after the pandemic. In a survey conducted in mid-2020, many Americans indicated that they were tipping service providers more generously than usual. However, in current times as many Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, a recent survey from Credit Cards.com indicated that the number of people who "always tip" service providers has dropped from pandemic levels.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy