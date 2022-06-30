Florida Mentioned on List of States that Are Least Patriotic

According to YourDictionary.com, patriotism is defined as a sense of pride, admiration, or love for one's country. Patriotic acts are those meant to support one's country and community. Examples are serving in or supporting the military, displaying your country's flag, exercising your right to vote, volunteering to make your country or community a better place, and respecting those who have sacrificed for one's country, to list just a few examples.
Determining Which Places in the United States are Most Patriotic: There is arguably evidence that the United States is a patriotic nation overall. According to the McCourtney Institute for Democracy's Mood of the Nation Poll, American citizens from all political affiliations appear to be united on what it means to be patriotic.
Still, the website WalletHub wanted to determine if there were differences in levels of patriotism in different states since there are arguably differences in ideologies and governing throughout the United States. So it compared all of the states, using 13 key indicators of patriotism.
What Were the Criteria?: WalletHub looked at two main criteria: military engagement and civic engagement. Specifically, the site looked at metrics like the average number of military enlistees in the state, the number of active duty and reserve personnel, the share of adults who vote, the share of adults who volunteer, the number of adults who serve on juries, and the number of volunteer hours per resident.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida didn't fare well. The sunshine state was ranked 47th out of 50. Although Florida ranked 19th in the nation for military engagement, it ranked 49th for civic engagement. Although Florida does encourage its high students to volunteer by making volunteer hours a partial requirement of the state's Bright Futures Scholarship program, Florida was still mentioned as having one of the lowest volunteer rates in the country, coming in at 48th out of the 50th.
Here is WalletHub's entire list of the most patriotic states in the United States. The first states listed ranked the highest.
1 Alaska
2 Montana
3 Virginia
4 North Dakota
5 Oregon
6 Maryland
7 Hawaii
8 Vermont
9 New Hampshire
10 Iowa
11 Washington
12 South Dakota
13 Colorado
14 Delaware
15 Maine
16 Utah
17 North Carolina
18 Wyoming
19 Idaho
20 New Mexico
21 Arizona
22 Oklahoma
23 Kansas
24 Georgia
25 Missouri
26 South Carolina
27 Minnesota
28 Mississippi
29 Ohio
30 Nebraska
31 Texas
32 Illinois
33 Nevada
34 Wisconsin
35 Kentucky
36 California
37 Michigan
38 New Jersey
39 Tennessee
40 West Virginia
41 Louisiana
42 Pennsylvania
43 Alabama
44 Indiana
45 Connecticut
46 Massachusetts
47 Florida
48 Rhode Island
49 New York
50 Arkansas
