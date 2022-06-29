2 Florida Counties Mentioned in List of the Healthiest Counties in the United States

Even before the pandemic, some expressed concern about the overall health of Americans. According to Our World in Data, Americans have a lower life expectancy than citizens of other developed countries despite spending more money on health care.

The news isn't all bad, however. Recent data shows that some Americans are attempting to embrace healthier habits. For example, according to Harvard Health, more Americans are eating a nutritionally sound diet.

Determining the Healthiest Places in the United States: If habits can improve our health, then living in a community that prioritizes health can arguably make our goals a bit easier. The website U.S. News & World Report wanted to know which counties in America were healthiest, so it used data from sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to find out.

What Were the Criteria for a Healthy Community?: U.S. & News report used metrics in the categories of population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure. Specifically, it looked at criteria such as health outcomes, mental health, income equity, education participation, employment opportunities, housing affordability, food availability, air and water, crime, and transportation.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida didn't do particularly well on this list, netting only 2 counties on a list of 500. St. Johns County ranked 185 and Seminole County ranked 441st. St. Johns earned its highest score in community vitality. It also scored well for population health. St. Johns County lagged in the environment and housing categories.

Seminole County earned high marks for its economy category but also struggled with the environment and housing categories.

Which States Did Well and Which Didn't?: Virginia did very well, earning 4 of the top 20 spots. Rhode Island, Iowa, and Minnesota were the next three states that had the highest overall scores.

Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas had the lowest median overall scores.

Here is the U.S. News and World Reports' list of what it considered the top 10 healthiest counties in the United States.