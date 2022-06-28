Over 20 Tampa Bay Area Restaurants Make Yelp's List of the Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

Some food critics feel that Tampa and the surrounding areas are becoming a "foodie hot spot," and the recent results of a Yelp list may arguably support that assertion.

Yelp's 100 Best List: The website Yelp allows users to review things and experiences from all walks of life, such as restaurants, bars, stores, dentists, doctors, nightlife, and attractions. As you might imagine, all of these reviews allow Yelp a good deal of information about the perceived quality and popularity of the places receiving a review. This year, Yelp used its data about Florida restaurants to release its list of the 100 best restaurants in Florida.

What were the Criteria?: Although Yelp praised the diversity and quality of Florida's food scene, the actual ratings were based on factors like the volume and ratings of restaurant reviews by users between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022. The site prioritized businesses that had a passing health inspection score as of April 20, 2022.

How Did the Tampa Bay Area Fare?: Tampa Bay fared quite well, earning 22 out of the top 100 spots. The Mediterranean Chickpea come in at number 7 and was the highest rated Tampa Bay restaurant. 5 of Tampa Bay's restaurants made the top 20.

Here is the list of Tampa Bay restaurants that were included in Yelp's list of the top 100 restaurants in Florida. Restaurant addresses are included.

#7: The Mediterranean Chickpea, 3217 S MacDill Ave Suite C, Tampa, FL 33629

#14: Mio’s Grill & Cafe, 119 2nd St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

#15: Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, 3214 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

#21: German Knodle, 951 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

#22: Antoine’s Restaurant, 1100 N Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237

#34: Chicago Paulies, 1301 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33607

#39: Healthy N Fresh Cafe, 3648 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

#40: Que-Rico Colombian Flavors, 3648 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287

#41: Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 535 13th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205

#47: Savanh of Laos, 5667 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772

#49: German Bistro 2, 1300 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771

#51: Uptown Eats, 689-D Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

#52: Marlene’s Original Breakfast Sandwich, 7206 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

#56: Kpicu, 1443 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764

#66: Tikka Indian Cuisine, 525A U.S. 41 Bypass N, Venice, FL 34285

#69: Flan Factory, 1718 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

#80: Veggie Thai Cafe, 3690 E Bay Dr., Ste H, Largo, FL 33771

#83: Pacific Counter, 660 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

#84: La Dolce Vita, 2704 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231

#88: Wright’s Gourmet House, 1200 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629

#93: Kombo Kitchen, 5009 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33611

#97: Tortellino Bistrot, 6584 Superior Ave, Sarasota, FL 34231