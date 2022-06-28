Florida Botanic Garden Mentioned in List of Can't-Miss Gardens in the United States

Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.

The History of Botanic Gardens in America: One of the oldest botanic gardens in America is the United States Botanic Garden in Washington D.C. George Washington was instrumental in establishing the Garden in the National Mall in 1820, although the idea for the Garden came earlier.

Since then, other states have followed suit and established their own botanical gardens, which are open to the public and feature plants that are grouped and labeled. Bartram's Garden in Philadelphia and Magnolia Plantation in South Carolina are also quite old.

Determining the Best Botanic Gardens in the United States: Botanic gardens are popular tourist destinations for both Americans and international travelers. According to the Great Park Garden Coalition, over 25 million people visit botanic gardens in North America annually.

However, which gardens are considered "the best" is arguably a subjective determination. Nonetheless, the travel website the Discoverer recently attempted to list the botanical gardens in the United States that it felt travelers "can't miss."

The site didn't define an official criteria for inclusion, but from the commentary about each selection, it appears that gardens which represented the unique fauna and landscape of each state scored well.

How Did Florida Fare?: There were only ten gardens selected. One botanic garden in Florida made the list - the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, which came in 7th out of 10. The site praised the garden's collection of azaleas, bromeliads, roses, and camellias.

The Discoverer also liked the garden's shade trees, made up of camphor, elm, and oak, to name only a few tree choices. The Garden's website lists numerous garden collections, including butterfly, rose, vegetable, crepe myrtle, fruit tree, herb, and perennial gardens. The venue holds weddings and offers classes and camps for kids and scouts.

The Garden is located at 1920 N Forest Ave, Orlando, FL 32803. Admission is $15 for an adult and $10 for school-aged children and veterans. Those who are 3 and under are admitted free. Sometimes, the Garden allow visitors to get in for free on the first Mondays of the month. But call first for confirmation because this promotion doesn't run all of the time.

.

If you're not in Orlando, other popular choices in Florida are the Naples Botanical Garden, the McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach, and the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.

Here is the list of the 10 botanical gardens that the Discoverer felt were a "must-see."

  1. United States Botanic Garden, Washington D.C.
  2. Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
  3. Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, Papaikou
  4. New York Botanical Garden, New York
  5. Portland Japanese Garden, Portland
  6. Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
  7. Harry P. Leu Gardens, Orlando
  8. Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara
  9. Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas
  10. Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver

Community Policy