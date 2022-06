Cities with the Sharpest Home Price Increases in Florida

Home prices in much of the United States saw sharp increases over the last year, with many areas of the United States seeing gains of over 20%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller Price Index.

Florida Saw Sharper Increases than Much of the Nation: Although the nation's housing market increases were substantial, much of the state of Florida put up even better numbers. Miami and Tampa both saw increases of over 30% as of March of 2022.

Determining which Florida Cities have had the Largest Housing Price Increases: Larger cities like Miami and Tampa tend to make lists outlining housing price increases because they are big cities that are recognizable to many. However, some smaller cities saw the biggest increases in Florida. To determine which ones, the website Stacker used data from Zillow's Home Values Index for homes in 629 cities and towns from May 2021 to May 2022.

The site found that the Florida city with the largest housing gains had an increase of nearly 40% over one year's time, with an increased home value of over $2 million.

Here is Stacker's list of the fastest-growing housing markets in Florida. Markets are listed from low to high. Also included is the percentage of change over 1 and 5 years, the average price change, and the metro area of each city.

#50. Tavernier

- Typical home value: $886,384

- 1-year price change: +$229,437 (+34.9%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#49. Tierra Verde

- Typical home value: $879,347

- 1-year price change: +$230,678 (+35.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$390,732 (+80.0%)

- Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

#48. Indian Rocks Beach

- Typical home value: $853,137

- 1-year price change: +$233,596 (+37.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$400,843 (+88.6%)

- Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

#47. Ponte Vedra Beach

- Typical home value: $868,021

- 1-year price change: +$233,791 (+36.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$363,496 (+72.0%)

- Metro area: Jacksonville

#46. Surfside

- Typical home value: $976,294

- 1-year price change: +$241,793 (+32.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$258,566 (+36.0%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#45. Fort Myers Beach

- Typical home value: $764,529

- 1-year price change: +$242,381 (+46.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$317,862 (+71.2%)

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#44. Key Colony Beach

- Typical home value: $899,988

- 1-year price change: +$243,899 (+37.2%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#43. Terra Ceia

- Typical home value: $821,213

- 1-year price change: +$247,416 (+43.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$373,419 (+83.4%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#42. Osprey

- Typical home value: $780,647

- 1-year price change: +$249,750 (+47.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$345,754 (+79.5%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#41. Lake Hart

- Typical home value: $987,308

- 1-year price change: +$253,956 (+34.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$387,222 (+64.5%)

- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

#40. Cortez

- Typical home value: $776,752

- 1-year price change: +$256,014 (+49.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$302,669 (+63.8%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#39. Belleair Beach

- Typical home value: $954,161

- 1-year price change: +$256,045 (+36.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$423,731 (+79.9%)

- Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

#38. Key West

- Typical home value: $1,023,018

- 1-year price change: +$258,613 (+33.8%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#37. Ramrod Key

- Typical home value: $921,575

- 1-year price change: +$263,629 (+40.1%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#36. Juno Beach

- Typical home value: $882,109

- 1-year price change: +$266,797 (+43.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$379,761 (+75.6%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#35. Miami Shores

- Typical home value: $937,435

- 1-year price change: +$269,609 (+40.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$376,671 (+67.2%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#34. Parkland

- Typical home value: $1,007,146

- 1-year price change: +$277,217 (+38.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$375,394 (+59.4%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#33. Layton

- Typical home value: $896,450

- 1-year price change: +$279,612 (+45.3%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#32. Bradenton Beach

- Typical home value: $812,207

- 1-year price change: +$281,613 (+53.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$363,509 (+81.0%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#31. Redington Beach

- Typical home value: $935,079

- 1-year price change: +$290,295 (+45.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$459,087 (+96.4%)

- Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

#30. Coral Gables

- Typical home value: $1,216,209

- 1-year price change: +$291,339 (+31.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$393,466 (+47.8%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#29. Bal Harbour

- Typical home value: $1,482,224

- 1-year price change: +$296,171 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$253,540 (+20.6%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#28. North Redington Beach

- Typical home value: $1,019,743

- 1-year price change: +$297,479 (+41.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$463,214 (+83.2%)

- Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

#27. Key Largo

- Typical home value: $1,075,482

- 1-year price change: +$303,239 (+39.3%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#26. Siesta Key

- Typical home value: $1,011,630

- 1-year price change: +$303,985 (+43.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$400,838 (+65.6%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#25. Southwest Ranches

- Typical home value: $1,181,855

- 1-year price change: +$332,634 (+39.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$510,132 (+75.9%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#24. Key Biscayne

- Typical home value: $1,548,343

- 1-year price change: +$350,043 (+29.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,517 (+19.5%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#23. Santa Rosa Beach

- Typical home value: $1,069,947

- 1-year price change: +$352,344 (+49.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$544,717 (+103.7%)

- Metro area: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

#22. Marco Island

- Typical home value: $1,006,941

- 1-year price change: +$355,434 (+54.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$455,529 (+82.6%)

- Metro area: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island

#21. Sewalls Point

- Typical home value: $1,334,311

- 1-year price change: +$390,658 (+41.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$576,601 (+76.1%)

- Metro area: Port St. Lucie

#20. Miromar Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,251,853

- 1-year price change: +$402,569 (+47.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$494,203 (+65.2%)

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#19. Longboat Key

- Typical home value: $1,201,035

- 1-year price change: +$408,329 (+51.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$496,950 (+70.6%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#18. Sea Ranch Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,708,140

- 1-year price change: +$426,689 (+33.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$655,720 (+62.3%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#17. Sanibel

- Typical home value: $1,354,391

- 1-year price change: +$450,804 (+49.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$564,025 (+71.4%)

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#16. Pinecrest

- Typical home value: $1,738,949

- 1-year price change: +$476,239 (+37.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$617,863 (+55.1%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#15. Holmes Beach

- Typical home value: $1,371,415

- 1-year price change: +$499,584 (+57.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$688,594 (+100.8%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#14. Indian River Shores

- Typical home value: $1,520,532

- 1-year price change: +$503,080 (+49.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$650,829 (+74.8%)

- Metro area: Sebastian-Vero Beach

#13. Ocean Ridge

- Typical home value: $1,623,564

- 1-year price change: +$531,546 (+48.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$758,495 (+87.7%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#12. Captiva

- Typical home value: $1,812,301

- 1-year price change: +$551,904 (+43.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$727,235 (+67.0%)

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#11. Palm Beach

- Typical home value: $2,094,418

- 1-year price change: +$668,591 (+46.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$934,657 (+80.6%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#10. Gulf Stream

- Typical home value: $2,463,675

- 1-year price change: +$778,590 (+46.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,067,768 (+76.5%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#9. Anna Maria

- Typical home value: $2,201,814

- 1-year price change: +$800,823 (+57.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,159,511 (+111.2%)

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#8. Fisher Island

- Typical home value: $3,578,822

- 1-year price change: +$804,348 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$591,284 (+19.8%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#7. Golf

- Typical home value: $2,616,342

- 1-year price change: +$852,883 (+48.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,129,626 (+76.0%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#6. Jupiter Inlet Colony

- Typical home value: $3,116,138

- 1-year price change: +$1,065,584 (+52.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,593,246 (+104.6%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#5. Golden Beach

- Typical home value: $5,550,282

- 1-year price change: +$1,097,628 (+24.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,418,623 (+34.3%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#4. Lake Buena Vista

- Typical home value: $4,448,133

- 1-year price change: +$1,113,789 (+33.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,703,787 (+62.1%)

- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

#3. Manalapan

- Typical home value: $3,874,247

- 1-year price change: +$1,174,870 (+43.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,667,434 (+75.6%)

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#2. Boca Grande

- Typical home value: $3,403,574

- 1-year price change: +$1,211,188 (+55.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,752,196 (+106.1%)

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#1. Jupiter Island

- Typical home value: $8,076,780

- 1-year price change: +$2,301,059 (+39.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$3,277,761 (+68.3%)

- Metro area: Port St. Lucie