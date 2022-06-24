What the Average Floridian Spends Each Month on Household Bills in Comparison to Other States

L. Cane

Artem Beliaikin, Unsplash

Although the cost of living in America is lower than in many other developed countries, recent inflation rates have arguably made it feel as if rising costs are becoming worrisome. A recent survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab suggested that 77% of Americans feel anxious about their current financial situation.

Determining Average Monthly Bills by State: Although most Americans throughout the country are dealing with increasing monthly financial obligations, where you live can affect your cost of living. The bill-paying platform Doxo wanted to know which states had the highest and lowest monthly bills, so it looked at data from 11 different metrics to make that determination.

What were the Criteria?: The site wanted to compare the same common bills across all states. So it looked at the average paid per month for the ten most common household bills, including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable, internet, health insurance, mobile phone, security, and life insurance.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida's monthly bills came in slightly lower than the national average. Doxo found that the average American spends $2,003 a month on the most common bills, while the average Floridian spends $1,993 per month.

According to the Census Bureau, Florida's median household income in 2020 was $57,703. Click Calculator says that's about $4,808.33 per month. But keep in mind that Doxo's calculations did not include food or property insurance, which is soaring in Florida.

Florida ranked 18th on the list of 50. Hawaii had the most expensive household bills, followed by California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

Here is the entire list from Doxo, sorted by highest monthly bills to lowest. The number listed is each state's average monthly household bill.

1 Hawaii : 2911

2 California : 2659

3 New Jersey: 2610

4 Massachusetts: 2,511

5 Maryland : 2,456

6 Connecticut: 2,380

7 New York : 2,361

8 Alaska: 2,334

9 Washington: 2,277

10 New Hampshire: 2,256

11 Colorado : 2,251

12 Virginia: 2,229

13 Rhode Island: 2,172

14 Oregon: 2,070

15 Delaware: 2,057

16 Illinois: 2,029

17 Wyoming: 2,022

18 Florida: 1,993

19 Minnesota: 1,967

20 Texas: 1,956

21 Nevada: 1,945

22 North Dakota: 1,937

23 Arizona: 1,936

24 Maine: 1,922

25 Wisconsin: 1,915

26 Utah: 1,910

27 Vermont: 1,883

28 Georgia: 1,875

29 Louisiana: 1,871

30 Pennsylvania: 1,851

31 North Carolina: 1,829

32 Iowa: 1,784

33 South Carolina: 1,783

34 Idaho: 1,777

35 Michigan: 1,754

36 Montana: 1,751

37 Tennessee: 1,734

38 Kansas: 1,720

39 Ohio: 1,717

40 Missouri: 1,706

41 Nebraska: 1,696

42 Alabama: 1,688

43 New Mexico: 1,663

44 South Dakota: 1,654

45 Oklahoma: 1,634

46 Kentucky: 1,627

47 Indiana: 1,607

48 Mississippi: 1,559

49 Arkansas : 1,552

50 West Virginia: 1,452

