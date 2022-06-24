What the Average Floridian Spends Each Month on Household Bills in Comparison to Other States

Although the cost of living in America is lower than in many other developed countries, recent inflation rates have arguably made it feel as if rising costs are becoming worrisome. A recent survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab suggested that 77% of Americans feel anxious about their current financial situation.
Determining Average Monthly Bills by State: Although most Americans throughout the country are dealing with increasing monthly financial obligations, where you live can affect your cost of living. The bill-paying platform Doxo wanted to know which states had the highest and lowest monthly bills, so it looked at data from 11 different metrics to make that determination.
What were the Criteria?: The site wanted to compare the same common bills across all states. So it looked at the average paid per month for the ten most common household bills, including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable, internet, health insurance, mobile phone, security, and life insurance.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida's monthly bills came in slightly lower than the national average. Doxo found that the average American spends $2,003 a month on the most common bills, while the average Floridian spends $1,993 per month.
According to the Census Bureau, Florida's median household income in 2020 was $57,703. Click Calculator says that's about $4,808.33 per month. But keep in mind that Doxo's calculations did not include food or property insurance, which is soaring in Florida.
Florida ranked 18th on the list of 50. Hawaii had the most expensive household bills, followed by California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland.
Here is the entire list from Doxo, sorted by highest monthly bills to lowest. The number listed is each state's average monthly household bill.
1 Hawaii : 2911
2 California : 2659
3 New Jersey: 2610
4 Massachusetts: 2,511
5 Maryland : 2,456
6 Connecticut: 2,380
7 New York : 2,361
8 Alaska: 2,334
9 Washington: 2,277
10 New Hampshire: 2,256
11 Colorado : 2,251
12 Virginia: 2,229
13 Rhode Island: 2,172
14 Oregon: 2,070
15 Delaware: 2,057
16 Illinois: 2,029
17 Wyoming: 2,022
18 Florida: 1,993
19 Minnesota: 1,967
20 Texas: 1,956
21 Nevada: 1,945
22 North Dakota: 1,937
23 Arizona: 1,936
24 Maine: 1,922
25 Wisconsin: 1,915
26 Utah: 1,910
27 Vermont: 1,883
28 Georgia: 1,875
29 Louisiana: 1,871
30 Pennsylvania: 1,851
31 North Carolina: 1,829
32 Iowa: 1,784
33 South Carolina: 1,783
34 Idaho: 1,777
35 Michigan: 1,754
36 Montana: 1,751
37 Tennessee: 1,734
38 Kansas: 1,720
39 Ohio: 1,717
40 Missouri: 1,706
41 Nebraska: 1,696
42 Alabama: 1,688
43 New Mexico: 1,663
44 South Dakota: 1,654
45 Oklahoma: 1,634
46 Kentucky: 1,627
47 Indiana: 1,607
48 Mississippi: 1,559
49 Arkansas : 1,552
50 West Virginia: 1,452
