The Top Restaurants in Tampa, According to OpenTable

Many food experts see Tampa as an up-and-coming culinary destination. Two chefs in the bay area have been nominated for the James Beard Award - Rachel Bennett of The Library Restaurant and Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab. And the website Thrillist has included Tampa in its list of "15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes." Tampa arguably offers diverse selections of quality food for many different types of customers.

Determining which Tampa Restaurants are Considered the Best by Reviewers: While experts and critics have favorable opinions about Tampa's food scene, what about customers who are actually eating the food? The website OpenTable has access to hundreds of thousands of user reviews by people who use the site to reserve tables in the area's restaurants. The site recently analyzed 400,000 bookings and reviews and then sorted the results. As a result, it recently published a list of Top 10 Diners' Choice Winners in Tampa. The offerings were diverse with American, Italian, seafood, and steakhouse options.

Here are what OpenTable Users felt were the top restaurants in Tampa: