The Top Restaurants in Tampa, According to OpenTable

Many food experts see Tampa as an up-and-coming culinary destination. Two chefs in the bay area have been nominated for the James Beard Award - Rachel Bennett of The Library Restaurant and Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab. And the website Thrillist has included Tampa in its list of "15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes." Tampa arguably offers diverse selections of quality food for many different types of customers.
Determining which Tampa Restaurants are Considered the Best by Reviewers: While experts and critics have favorable opinions about Tampa's food scene, what about customers who are actually eating the food? The website OpenTable has access to hundreds of thousands of user reviews by people who use the site to reserve tables in the area's restaurants. The site recently analyzed 400,000 bookings and reviews and then sorted the results. As a result, it recently published a list of Top 10 Diners' Choice Winners in Tampa. The offerings were diverse with American, Italian, seafood, and steakhouse options.
Here are what OpenTable Users felt were the top restaurants in Tampa:
- Tasty Venues Italian Bistro: This Italian restaurant in Brandon received high marks for its authenticity. All of the food is made from scratch. Reviewers enjoyed the intimate atmosphere. The restaurant is located at 951 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
- Babushka's - Temple Terrace: This restaurant serves authentic Russian food, including borscht, pierogies, and blintzes. Many reviewers said the food reminded them of a grandmother's specialties and praised the attentive service. This restaurant is located at 12639 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.
- Stan's Epicurean: This fine-dining restaurant in Redington Beach serves American cuisine. Reviewers describe exceptional food courses with wine pairings and knowledgeable service. This restaurant is located at 17471 Gulf Blvd, Redington Shores, FL 33708.
- Fleming's Steakhouse - Tampa: This choice is a well-known steakhouse in Tampa. Although most praised for its steaks, many reviewers mentioned the wine selection and the key lime pie. It is located at 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607.
- The Capital Grille - Tampa: Also a steakhouse, this restaurant features in-house butchers and dry aging of its meats. Although most reviewers mentioned the steak, the service was routinely praised. You can find this restaurant at 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607.
- Ocean Prime - Tampa: This choice is located in international plaza and is described as a modern American restaurant. Many reviewers commented on the excellent seafood and the ambiance.
- Eddie V's - Tampa: This is a fine dining restaurant that specializes in seasonal seafood and prime steaks. Many reviewers noted the exceptional food, the ambiance, and the band that plays on Thursday nights. Eddie V's is located at 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607.
- Caffe Paradiso - Tampa: This restaurant has previously been voted the best Italian in Tampa. Reviewers noted the quality of the food, the excellent service, and the vast selection of food and wine offerings. You can find Caffe Paradiso at 4205 S MacDill Ave # D, Tampa, FL 33611.
- Donatello: This is also an Italian option that has been a staple in Tampa since 1984. Items are homemade with "century-old Italian recipes." Many reviewers noted that the ambience makes this a nice place to celebrate a special occasion. The address of this restaurant is 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609.
- Seasons 52 - Tampa: This restaurant features seasonal, American dining from the grill. Many reviewers noted that their food was cooked precisely as ordered, and service was always professional. Many enjoyed the band. This restaurant is located in Westshore Plaza.
Comments / 1