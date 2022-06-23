What are the Most Diverse Counties in Florida?

Recent data suggests that the United States is becoming more diverse. According to 2020 data released by the United States Census Bureau, people of color made up 43% of the total US population in 2020, up from 34% in 2010. The United States' diversity index, which measures the probability that two people chosen at random will be of different races, was 61% in 2020. A recent CAP poll indicated that 71% of Americans are open to diversity and understand the problems associated with inequality.

Identifying the Areas in Florida with the Most Diversity: Florida's diversity index is even higher than that of the United States at 64.1% in 2020. With a diversity index this high, the website Stacker wanted to see which counties in Florida had the highest levels of diversity. So it used the Census Bureau's Simpson's diversity index score, which measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse.)

Here is the list of the least diverse counties to the most. Counties with the least diversity (lowest index) are listed first. Those with the most diversity (highest index) are listed last.

#50. Manatee County

- Index: 0.262

#49. Okeechobee County

- Index: 0.263

#48. Santa Rosa County

- Index: 0.264

#47. DeSoto County

- Index: 0.275

#46. Lee County

- Index: 0.279

#45. Suwannee County

- Index: 0.298

#44. Baker County

- Index: 0.300

#43. Wakulla County

- Index: 0.301

#42. Lake County

- Index: 0.306

#41. Brevard County

- Index: 0.308

#40. Flagler County

- Index: 0.311

#39. Marion County

- Index: 0.312

#38. Volusia County

- Index: 0.324

#37. Pinellas County

- Index: 0.324

#36. Franklin County

- Index: 0.325

#35. Putnam County

- Index: 0.328

#34. Bay County

- Index: 0.329

#33. Lafayette County

- Index: 0.329

#32. Liberty County

- Index: 0.333

#31. Calhoun County

- Index: 0.334

#30. Highlands County

- Index: 0.334

#29. Hardee County

- Index: 0.337

#28. Gulf County

- Index: 0.338

#27. Washington County

- Index: 0.342

#26. Glades County

- Index: 0.344

#25. Clay County

- Index: 0.357

#24. Bradford County

- Index: 0.362

#23. Hendry County

- Index: 0.366

#22. Okaloosa County

- Index: 0.374

#21. Taylor County

- Index: 0.378

#20. Columbia County

- Index: 0.371

#19. Polk County

- Index: 0.381

#18. Miami-Dade County

- Index: 0.403

#17. Seminole County

- Index: 0.406

#16. Union County

- Index: 0.409

#15. Palm Beach County

- Index: 0.422

#14. St. Lucie County

- Index: 0.424

#13. Osceola County

- Index: 0.447

#12. Jackson County

- Index: 0.452

#11. Hillsborough County

- Index: 0.470

#10. Alachua County

- Index: 0.480

#9. Escambia County

- Index: 0.485

#8. Jefferson County

- Index: 0.486

#7. Hamilton County

- Index: 0.502

#6. Madison County

- Index: 0.514

#5. Leon County

- Index: 0.525

#4. Gadsden County

- Index: 0.527

#3. Orange County

- Index: 0.544

#2. Broward County

- Index: 0.546

#1. Duval County

- Index: 0.551