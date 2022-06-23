What is the Largest Home in Florida?

According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.

Home Size Variations Due to Location: Although home sizes in Florida vary for many different reasons, location can sometimes affect home size. According to Homes.com, some cities in Florida have the largest homes in the state. They are as follows:

#1 Tamiami averaging 5,903 sq ft

#2 Pinecrest: averaging 5,310 sq ft

#3 Pine Ridge averaging 4,969 sq ft

#4 Lake Butler averaging 4,837 sq ft

#5 Vero Beach averaging 4,820 sq ft

#6 Homosassa averaging 4,379 sq ft

#7 Fort Pierce averaging 4,129 sq ft

#8 Wellington averaging 3,854 sq ft

#9 Parkland averaging 3,791 sq ft

#10 Inverness averaging 3,649 sq ft

What is Florida's Largest Home?: Although the average house sizes mentioned above may arguably seem generous to many, they pale in comparison to Florida's largest home, Versailles, which is approximately 90,000 square feet and still under construction. The home is located in Windermere, Florida in the community of Lake Butler Sound, which is in Orange County.

Currently owned by David and Jackie Siegel, the home has 13 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms, and a 20-car garage. It sits on over 20 acres and overlooks a peninsula in Butler Lake. It can easily serve many dinner guests due to a chef's kitchen and 10 smaller kitchens throughout the home. It features a ballroom, a bowling alley, an arcade room, a fitness center, and 4 fireplaces.

The construction of the property has been highlighted on a few television shows and documentaries. Construction began in 2000 and still is not completely finished. The couple took a break after a 2008 stock market crash financially impacted the couple, but they later resumed construction. As of this writing, the couple lives nearby in a 26,000-square-foot home with their 10 children.

The Owners Have Expressed Regret About So Large an Undertaking: In 2015, the couple's daughter, Victoria, passed away due to addiction. Afterward, the couple started a foundation in her honor and expressed regret that they undertook so big a project.

David Siegel told DailyMailTV:

“We’re not as motivated to finish it or live in it as we were when we first started construction. “The important thing in my life is to save lives. I don’t care about houses. I don’t care about business. I don’t care about money. I want to save lives.”