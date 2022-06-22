Florida Mentioned in List of the Most Fun States in the United States

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDcLl_0gIOVQMm00
Tyler Nix, Unsplash

It is arguably human nature to want to find fun, pleasure, and joy in our everyday lives. And it turns out that having fun doesn't just feel good. Science indicates that it offers tangible benefits. Specifically, science suggests that having fun can improve relationships, reduce stress, and increase energy and satisfaction levels.

Determining the States that Offer the Most Fun to Residents: It's arguably easier to have fun when you live in a state full of fun activities. The website WalletHub wanted to determine which states are the most fun. So it compared all 50 states using 26 different metrics.

What were the Criteria?: WalletHub looked at two key categories - fun and entertainment and nightlife. Specifically, the site looked at criteria like the number of attractions and art centers, the weather, restaurants, golf courses, movie theaters, arcades, fitness centers, skiing facilities, and marinas.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida ranked very well, coming in 2nd out of 50. Only California ranked higher. Florida came in 2nd for fun and entertainment and 8th in nightlife. Florida also had the 2nd most restaurants per capita, the 4th most golf courses, the 5th most performing arts centers, the 3rd most fitness centers, and the most marinas per capita.

Here is the entire list of what WalletHub considered the most fun states in the United States.

1 California

2 Florida

3 Nevada

4 New York

5 Illinois

6 Colorado

7 Washington

8 Texas

9 Minnesota

10 Louisiana

11 Oregon

12 Arizona

13 Pennsylvania

14 Maryland

15 NorthCarolina

16 Missouri

17 Ohio

18 Wisconsin

19 South Carolina

20 Georgia

21 Tennessee

22 Hawaii

23 Oklahoma

24 NewMexico

25 Massachusetts

26 Michigan

27 Virginia

28 Utah

29 South Dakota

30 Montana

31 New Jersey

32 Alaska

33 Iowa

34 Idaho

35 Wyoming

36 Nebraska

37 Kansas

38 North Dakota

39 Maine

40 Indiana

41 Kentucky

42 New Hampshire

43 Connecticut

44 Alabama

45 Vermont

46 Arkansas

47 Rhode Island

48 Delaware

49 Mississippi

50 West Virginia

