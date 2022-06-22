Florida Mentioned in List of the Most Fun States in the United States

It is arguably human nature to want to find fun, pleasure, and joy in our everyday lives. And it turns out that having fun doesn't just feel good. Science indicates that it offers tangible benefits. Specifically, science suggests that having fun can improve relationships, reduce stress, and increase energy and satisfaction levels.
Determining the States that Offer the Most Fun to Residents: It's arguably easier to have fun when you live in a state full of fun activities. The website WalletHub wanted to determine which states are the most fun. So it compared all 50 states using 26 different metrics.
What were the Criteria?: WalletHub looked at two key categories - fun and entertainment and nightlife. Specifically, the site looked at criteria like the number of attractions and art centers, the weather, restaurants, golf courses, movie theaters, arcades, fitness centers, skiing facilities, and marinas.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida ranked very well, coming in 2nd out of 50. Only California ranked higher. Florida came in 2nd for fun and entertainment and 8th in nightlife. Florida also had the 2nd most restaurants per capita, the 4th most golf courses, the 5th most performing arts centers, the 3rd most fitness centers, and the most marinas per capita.
Here is the entire list of what WalletHub considered the most fun states in the United States.
1 California
2 Florida
3 Nevada
4 New York
5 Illinois
6 Colorado
7 Washington
8 Texas
9 Minnesota
10 Louisiana
11 Oregon
12 Arizona
13 Pennsylvania
14 Maryland
15 NorthCarolina
16 Missouri
17 Ohio
18 Wisconsin
19 South Carolina
20 Georgia
21 Tennessee
22 Hawaii
23 Oklahoma
24 NewMexico
25 Massachusetts
26 Michigan
27 Virginia
28 Utah
29 South Dakota
30 Montana
31 New Jersey
32 Alaska
33 Iowa
34 Idaho
35 Wyoming
36 Nebraska
37 Kansas
38 North Dakota
39 Maine
40 Indiana
41 Kentucky
42 New Hampshire
43 Connecticut
44 Alabama
45 Vermont
46 Arkansas
47 Rhode Island
48 Delaware
49 Mississippi
50 West Virginia
