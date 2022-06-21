The Florida Counties Most Concerned about Climate Change

L. Cane

According to recent data from the Pew Research Center, a majority of Americans believe that they've seen the effects of climate change in their communities and want the federal government to do more to address the issue.

Climate Change Concerns in Florida: Many Floridians are also concerned about global warming and climate change. According to a Florida Climate Resilience Survey conducted by the Florida Atlantic University, over 2/3 of Floridians expressed concern about future generations because of climate change.

Additionally, according to NASA, global climate models predict that future hurricanes may cause more rainfall, flooding, and storm surge due to rising seas, which may be of interest to Floridians.

Determining Which Areas of Florida Care Most About Climate Change: Although it seems clear that most Floridians are concerned about the environment, different areas in Florida experience different weather patterns. Therefore, some of the state's residents may be more concerned than others.

The website Stacker wanted to know which counties were most concerned so it used data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication to make that determination.

Here is the list of the top 50 counties in Florida most concerned about climate change. They are listed from lowest to highest. Included for each county is the percentage of the population worried about climate change, and whether that figure is lower or higher than Florida's average.

#50. Levy County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

--- 15.1% lower than Florida's average

#49. Suwannee County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

--- 15.0% lower than Florida's average

#48. Nassau County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%

--- 14.9% lower than Florida's average

#47. Okeechobee County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

--- 14.8% lower than Florida's average

#46. Gulf County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

--- 14.4% lower than Florida's average

#45. Charlotte County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

--- 14.1% lower than Florida's average

#44. Hernando County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

--- 14.1% lower than Florida's average

#43. Bay County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.0%

--- 13.8% lower than Florida's average

#42. Union County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.2%

--- 13.6% lower than Florida's average

#41. Gilchrist County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

--- 13.1% lower than Florida's average

#40. Indian River County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.1%

--- 12.2% lower than Florida's average

#39. Putnam County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

--- 12.0% lower than Florida's average

-#38. Madison County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

--- 11.5% lower than Florida's average

#37. Okaloosa County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%

--- 11.1% lower than Florida's average

#36. Martin County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%

--- 10.6% lower than Florida's average

#35. Glades County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

--- 10.4% lower than Florida's average

#34. Hardee County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

--- 10.2% lower than Florida's average

#33. Citrus County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

--- 10.2% lower than Florida's average

#32. Marion County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

--- 10.0% lower than Florida's average

#31. Highlands County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%

--- 9.8% lower than Florida's average

#30. Hamilton County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.0%

--- 9.1% lower than Florida's average

#29. Jefferson County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.0%

--- 9.1% lower than Florida's average

#28. Sumter County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%

--- 9.0% lower than Florida's average

#27. Manatee County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%

--- 7.7% lower than Florida's average

#26. Lake County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%

--- 7.2% lower than Florida's average

#25. Flagler County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%

--- 7.2% lower than Florida's average

#24. Volusia County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

--- 6.8% lower than Florida's average

#23. Brevard County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

--- 6.8% lower than Florida's average

#22. Seminole County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%

--- 5.8% lower than Florida's average

#21. Collier County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

--- 5.0% lower than Florida's average

#20. DeSoto County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%

--- 4.2% lower than Florida's average

#19. Lee County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%

--- 4.2% lower than Florida's average

#18. Escambia County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.3%

--- 3.9% lower than Florida's average

#17. Sarasota County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

--- 3.2% lower than Florida's average

#16. Pasco County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%

--- 3.1% lower than Florida's average

#15. Pinellas County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%

--- 2.2% lower than Florida's average

#14. Polk County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.9%

--- 1.3% lower than Florida's average

#13. Duval County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

--- 1.4% higher than Florida's average

#12. Orange County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.8%

--- 1.8% higher than Florida's average

#11. St. Lucie County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%

--- 2.1% higher than Florida's average

#10. Palm Beach County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

--- 4.2% higher than Florida's average

#9. Leon County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

--- 4.2% higher than Florida's average

#8. Monroe County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.7%

--- 4.7% higher than Florida's average

#7. Gadsden County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

--- 5.1% higher than Florida's average

#6. Hillsborough County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%

--- 6.2% higher than Florida's average

#5. Alachua County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.1%

--- 7.0% higher than Florida's average

#4. Broward County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.9%

--- 9.8% higher than Florida's average

#3. Osceola County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.2%

--- 10.4% higher than Florida's average

#2. Hendry County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.5%

--- 10.8% higher than Florida's average

#1. Miami-Dade County

- Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.2%

--- 13.5% higher than Florida's average

