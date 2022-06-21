Bioluminescence in Florida: Where to Experience this Natural, Glowing Phenomena

If you've never heard of bioluminescence, you're likely not alone. There are locations throughout the world (including Florida) where you can see this stunning light show in the water, but the experience is not always well-known.

What is Bioluminescence?: According to the National Ocean Exploration Association, bioluminescence is the phenomenon that allows a living organism to create light. In water, it often occurs close to the shoreline and is most often seen in fish, squid, jellyfish, comb jellies, and other animals mostly comprised of water. Bioluminescence light is usually blue, but sometimes it is violet or yellowish-green. It looks like a bright, glowing light show in the water, and it can be an awe-inspiring experience.

In Florida, the animals that are most responsible for the glow are dinoflagellates, comb jellyfish, lightning bugs, and snapping shrimp.

Where and When Can You See Bioluminescence?: Japan, Malta, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and Jamaica are popular destinations. However, you can also see the phenomenon in the sunshine state, but you'll need to do so on the space coast. Specifically, Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge, Indian River Lagoon, and the Banana River Aquatic Preserve are said to be good places to see the bioluminescence.

The bioluminescence season in Florida is said to be May through October, with the warmest months being optimal. It is also best to go after a full moon when the moon is new.

If you'd rather leave the experience to expert guides, the following are bioluminescence experiences mentioned on TripAdvisor:

Prices vary, but most are in the $45- $80 per person range.

What to Expect: You may want to wear a life vest, water shoes, quick-dry fabrics, long sleeves, glow sticks, and bug repellent. It can be difficult to capture the light show with a phone camera, so most tours recommend just enjoying the experience and allowing the guides to worry about the photos.

Here is a video that shows Florida bioluminescence experiences.