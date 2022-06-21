Florida Adventure Mentioned in List of Experiences Travelers Can Only Have in the U.S.

Many websites that list lifetime travel bucket lists include few destinations inside the United States. While it's common to see exotic overseas destinations, the States can sometimes be overlooked. That's arguably unfortunate since America is vast and offers a variety of experiences and terrains, from mountains to beaches to forests, to name only a few.

American Adventure Tourism: Some experiences in the United States lend themselves to adventure tourism, which is increasingly becoming popular with travelers. According to the travel website Rezdy, adventure tourism allows travelers to experience thrilling activities like zip-lining, bungee jumping, river rafting, kayaking, hiking, skydiving, and snowboarding. The site says that in 2021, the adventure tourism sector made up 18% of the travel sector and is expected to grow in the coming years.

Determining the Best Travel Adventures Specific to the United States: The travel website, the Discoverer, wanted to define a list of travel adventures that travelers could only have in the United States, so it chose 10 adventures that it felt fit the bill.

How Did Florida Fare?: There were only 10 destinations on the entire list. Florida had one destination included - "searching for alligators in the Everglades." The site admitted that although there are plenty of other creatures in the everglades, most people take the airboat experiences in search of 'gators.

Everglades National Park is a popular Florida destination for those who want to see alligators, but the Park offers so much more, such as viewing animals like amphibians, birds, fish, insects, mammals, and reptiles. The Park also offers unique flora and fauna. One can see orchids, wildflowers, lichens, grasses, succulents, and bromeliads.

Here is the entire list of destinations that made the Discoverer's list of 10 adventures you can only have in the U.S.