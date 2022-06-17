Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Early Retirement

Recent data suggests that increasing numbers of older Americans are looking to exit the workforce earlier than planned.

Although a recent Gallup Poll indicates that the current average age for retirement is 66, a New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that more Americans are looking to retire earlier. Specifically, only 50.1% of respondents said they'll work after turning 62. That number is down 2% from a year ago. Additionally, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of labor statistics, more people 55 and older took early retirement during the pandemic than in previous years.

Determining Which Places are Best for Early Retirement: With more people looking to leave the workforce earlier, many Americans are making important financial decisions such as where to live after retirement. The website SmartAsset wanted to know which cities were the best places for those taking early retirement, so it evaluated over 100 of the nation's largest cities on criteria that retirees would consider important.

What were the Criteria?: SmartAsset generally looked at financial and quality of life criteria such as tax friendliness, elderly care, affordability, and livability. Specifically, the site looked at taxes and capital gains for a retiree with a $50,000 per year income. It also looked at health insurance, medical care, the availability of retirement homes, annual costs of living, crime rates, and dining and entertainment.

How Did Florida Fare?: Six Florida cities were mentioned on the list of 100, and all scored well on the tax friendliness criteria. One Florida city made the top 15 - St. Petersburg - which ranked 14th and scored highly in elderly care, but ranked lower in livability. Jacksonville placed at number 19. It had high tax friendliness and affordability scores, but lagged in livability. Tampa, which came in 24th, had a relatively favorable elderly care score. Hialeah was ranked 25th and scored well for elderly care. Orlando ranked 47th and lagged in livability score. Miami came in 57th and scored lowest on affordability.

Here is SmartAsset's list of the top 100 places to retire early in the United States.

1 Gilbert, AZ

2 Chandler, AZ

3 Henderson, NV

4 Scottsdale, AZ

5 Plano, TX

6 Louisville, KY

7 Mesa, AZ

8 Boise, ID

9 Pittsburgh, PA

10 Lexington, KY

11 North Las Vegas, NV

12 St. Petersburg, FL

13 Reno, NV

14 Winston-Salem, NC

15 Las Vegas, NV

16 Anchorage, AK

17 El Paso, TX

18 Irvine, CA 42.75

19 Jacksonville, FL

20 Glendale, AZ

21 Fort Wayne, IN

22 Anaheim, CA

23 Colorado Springs, CO

24 Tampa, FL

25 Hialeah, FL

26 Tucson, AZ

27 Phoenix, AZ

28 Garland, TX

29 Toledo, OH

30 Irving, TX

31 Milwaukee, WI

32 Omaha, NE

33 Arlington, TX

34 Aurora, CO

35 Long Beach, CA

36 Santa Ana, CA

37 San Diego, CA

38 Madison, WI

39 Fort Worth, TX

40 Seattle, WA

41 Lincoln, NE

42 Virginia Beach, VA

43 St. Paul, MN

44 Los Angeles, CA

45 Fremont, CA

46 Albuquerque, NM

47 Orlando, FL

48 Columbus, OH

49 Arlington, VA

50 Raleigh, NC

51 Chula Vista, CA

52 Wichita, KS

53 Indianapolis, IN

54 Detroit, MI

55 Laredo, TX

56 Nashville, TN

57 Miami, FL 90

58 San Antonio, TX

59 Riverside, CA

60 Baltimore, MD

61 Corpus Christi, TX

62 Denver, CO

63 Fresno, CA

64 Oklahoma City, OK

65 Chesapeake, VA

66 Bakersfield, CA

67 San Francisco, CA

68 Philadelphia, PA

69 Minneapolis, MN

70 St. Louis, MO

71 Washington, DC

72 Cincinnati, OH

73 Lubbock, TX

74 Richmond, VA

75 Boston, MA

76 Cleveland, OH

77 Greensboro, NC

78 Buffalo, NY

79 San Jose, CA

80 Portland, OR

81 Dallas, TX

82 Durham, NC

83 New York, NY

84 Austin, TX

85 Charlotte, NC

86 Sacramento, CA

87 Honolulu, HI

88 Tulsa, OK

89 Houston, TX

90 Stockton, CA

91 Chicago, IL

92 Kansas City, MO

93 Jersey City, NJ

94 Norfolk, VA

95 Baton Rouge, LA

96 Newark, NJ

97 Atlanta, GA

98 Memphis, TN

99 Oakland, CA

100 New Orleans, LA