Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Early Retirement

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmrRZ_0gEBIJKJ00
James Hose Jr, Unsplash

Recent data suggests that increasing numbers of older Americans are looking to exit the workforce earlier than planned.

Although a recent Gallup Poll indicates that the current average age for retirement is 66, a New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that more Americans are looking to retire earlier. Specifically, only 50.1% of respondents said they'll work after turning 62. That number is down 2% from a year ago. Additionally, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of labor statistics, more people 55 and older took early retirement during the pandemic than in previous years.

Determining Which Places are Best for Early Retirement: With more people looking to leave the workforce earlier, many Americans are making important financial decisions such as where to live after retirement. The website SmartAsset wanted to know which cities were the best places for those taking early retirement, so it evaluated over 100 of the nation's largest cities on criteria that retirees would consider important.

What were the Criteria?: SmartAsset generally looked at financial and quality of life criteria such as tax friendliness, elderly care, affordability, and livability. Specifically, the site looked at taxes and capital gains for a retiree with a $50,000 per year income. It also looked at health insurance, medical care, the availability of retirement homes, annual costs of living, crime rates, and dining and entertainment.

How Did Florida Fare?: Six Florida cities were mentioned on the list of 100, and all scored well on the tax friendliness criteria. One Florida city made the top 15 - St. Petersburg - which ranked 14th and scored highly in elderly care, but ranked lower in livability. Jacksonville placed at number 19. It had high tax friendliness and affordability scores, but lagged in livability. Tampa, which came in 24th, had a relatively favorable elderly care score. Hialeah was ranked 25th and scored well for elderly care. Orlando ranked 47th and lagged in livability score. Miami came in 57th and scored lowest on affordability.

Here is SmartAsset's list of the top 100 places to retire early in the United States.

1 Gilbert, AZ

2 Chandler, AZ

3 Henderson, NV

4 Scottsdale, AZ

5 Plano, TX

6 Louisville, KY

7 Mesa, AZ

8 Boise, ID

9 Pittsburgh, PA

10 Lexington, KY

11 North Las Vegas, NV

12 St. Petersburg, FL

13 Reno, NV

14 Winston-Salem, NC

15 Las Vegas, NV

16 Anchorage, AK

17 El Paso, TX

18 Irvine, CA 42.75

19 Jacksonville, FL

20 Glendale, AZ

21 Fort Wayne, IN

22 Anaheim, CA

23 Colorado Springs, CO

24 Tampa, FL

25 Hialeah, FL

26 Tucson, AZ

27 Phoenix, AZ

28 Garland, TX

29 Toledo, OH

30 Irving, TX

31 Milwaukee, WI

32 Omaha, NE

33 Arlington, TX

34 Aurora, CO

35 Long Beach, CA

36 Santa Ana, CA

37 San Diego, CA

38 Madison, WI

39 Fort Worth, TX

40 Seattle, WA

41 Lincoln, NE

42 Virginia Beach, VA

43 St. Paul, MN

44 Los Angeles, CA

45 Fremont, CA

46 Albuquerque, NM

47 Orlando, FL

48 Columbus, OH

49 Arlington, VA

50 Raleigh, NC

51 Chula Vista, CA

52 Wichita, KS

53 Indianapolis, IN

54 Detroit, MI

55 Laredo, TX

56 Nashville, TN

57 Miami, FL 90

58 San Antonio, TX

59 Riverside, CA

60 Baltimore, MD

61 Corpus Christi, TX

62 Denver, CO

63 Fresno, CA

64 Oklahoma City, OK

65 Chesapeake, VA

66 Bakersfield, CA

67 San Francisco, CA

68 Philadelphia, PA

69 Minneapolis, MN

70 St. Louis, MO

71 Washington, DC

72 Cincinnati, OH

73 Lubbock, TX

74 Richmond, VA

75 Boston, MA

76 Cleveland, OH

77 Greensboro, NC

78 Buffalo, NY

79 San Jose, CA

80 Portland, OR

81 Dallas, TX

82 Durham, NC

83 New York, NY

84 Austin, TX

85 Charlotte, NC

86 Sacramento, CA

87 Honolulu, HI

88 Tulsa, OK

89 Houston, TX

90 Stockton, CA

91 Chicago, IL

92 Kansas City, MO

93 Jersey City, NJ

94 Norfolk, VA

95 Baton Rouge, LA

96 Newark, NJ

97 Atlanta, GA

98 Memphis, TN

99 Oakland, CA

100 New Orleans, LA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
9809 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Working Fathers

The role of fathers in their children's lives has arguably changed over time. Fifty years ago, many American families relied solely on the husband and father's income while the mother stayed home and raised the children. Today, those roles have changed for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2021, 62.3% of parents with children live in a household where both parents work outside the home.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida Children's Hospitals Mentioned on List of Best in the United States

U.S. News and World Report recently released the 2022-2023 rankings for the country's top children's hospitals. The site evaluated 119 children's hospitals across the United States using metrics like patient outcomes, efficient coordination of care, compliance with best practices, and providing care-related resources. For the first time, U.S. News and World Report considered diversity and inclusion in its criteria.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for First Time Homebuyers

Buying a first home in today's economic environment can be a challenge. Generally, home prices in the United States were up nearly 19% overall from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Some geographic areas have had even sharper increases.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Tips for Dealing with Mosquitoes in Florida

James Gathany, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's no polite way to put it. Mosquitoes can put a damper on outdoor activities in Florida at a time when being outside is most attractive. Mosquitoes are arguably annoying and are perceived to be unsanitary and even dangerous. Below are some tips for dealing with them.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Romantic Florida Destinations

Many Americans are traveling again after taking time off during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association, for the first time in years, travel spending has reached pre-2019 levels, bringing in 100 billion dollars.

Read full story
Florida State

What Florida Counties Pay Teachers the Least?

Despite the state of Florida putting aside $800 million in the state's budget to raise teacher salaries to $47,500 per year, not all of Florida's teachers have obtained this salary level. And in many cases, Florida's average teacher salary falls well below national averages.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Millennials

According to the Pew Research Center, a millennial is anyone born between 1981 and 1996. According to Statista, as of 2019, millennials became the largest generation group in the United States with an estimated population of 72.1 million. Therefore, this age group has surpassed baby boomers as the largest generation group.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Which Cities Have Florida's Most Expensive Homes?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen rapidly. In some areas, home prices have jumped well over 25% (or even 30%) in a year. According to the real estate website Zillow, the average price of a home in Florida is currently $378,104. That's an increase of 33.1% over last year. These figures are arguably increasingly expensive, but the actual number varies depending on where the home for sale is located.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Counties with the Highest Percentage of College Graduates

The number of Americans with a college degree is increasing. According to the United States Census Bureau, between 2011 and 2021, the percentage of people aged 25 and up with at least a bachelor's degree rose from 30.4% to 37.9%.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

What Countries are People Who Move to Florida Coming From?

The United States is known as a melting pot because people from other countries and cultures immigrate to American and form what makes the country unique. Each state in America has its own distinctive culture made up of the people who call the state home. Some of those people are native to the state. And others have moved there.

Read full story
69 comments
Florida State

4 Florida Cities Among the Lowest-Paying for Nurses as Staffing Shortages Continue

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for American nurses is $82,750 per year. In the state of Florida, that average drops to around $72,000. However, nurses in some Florida cities are paid significantly lower than the state average of $72,000, according to a new survey.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Florida's Lowest-Earning Counties, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current median household income for Florida is $57,703. But many variables affect this figure, including work experience, education, and location, to name only a few.

Read full story
34 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Steakhouse Makes List of Top 10 Steakhouses in the Nation

Steak is a common meal choice in the United States. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, steak and a baked potato is the 7th most popular meal choice in America, coming in just behind cheeseburgers.

Read full story
Florida State

4 Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Staycation

According to Webster's dictionary, a staycation is a vacation spent at home or nearby. Many individuals or families choose to explore all the exciting things their hometown or nearby surroundings offers when they opt to stay close to home for vacation. Taking a staycation isn't a rare experience. With gas prices and inflation at high levels, 28% of Americans are opting for staycations in 2022, according to a survey from Bankrate.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

How to Safely Observe Sea Turtles as They Begin Nesting and Hatching on Florida Beaches

It is the time of the year when Floridians and visitors may begin seeing sea turtles nesting or hatching on Florida's beaches. What Types of Sea Turtles Can One Find in Florida?: The sunshine state is host to five different types of endangered or threatened sea turtles: the green, leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp’s ridley turtles are endangered species. Loggerhead turtles are a threatened species, which is why tourist walks are usually centered on loggerheads, because they are more common. These threatened categories make it against the law to harm, harass or kill any sea turtles or their hatchlings.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

The Best State Park in Florida, According to Travel Websites

National parks get massive amounts of visitors every year. According to the National Park Service, in 2021, national parks had 297,115,406 visits. However, state parks put up impressive numbers also. According to the Discoverer, state parks in the United States average around 807 million visitors annually.

Read full story
4 comments
Cocoa Beach, FL

Florida Destination Mentioned on List of Where to Avoid Crowds This Summer

Summer is a popular time to vacation. Unfortunately, the crowds at some popular vacation destinations may make your vacation less than relaxed. However, some vacationers are willing to tolerate some level of crowds as inevitable.

Read full story
Florida State

4 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Places to Raise a Family

Parents raising children may have different living considerations than single or retired people. They may look for a housing location with good schools, child-friendly activities, a high degree of safety, many job opportunities, affordable housing, and ample pediatric health care.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy