Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Working Fathers

The role of fathers in their children's lives has arguably changed over time. Fifty years ago, many American families relied solely on the husband and father's income while the mother stayed home and raised the children. Today, those roles have changed for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2021, 62.3% of parents with children live in a household where both parents work outside the home.
With so many mothers working, many fathers have taken over some child-rearing responsibilities. This was particularly true during the pandemic. As a result, some employers have become more flexible with working dads and offer incentives such as a better work-life balance or the ability to work remotely sometimes.
Determining the Best States for Working Dads: Even though some employers and communities are making life easier for working dads, some areas of the country are arguably better than others. The website WalletHub wanted to see which states offer the best opportunities and experiences for working fathers so it compared 50 states to determine which were considered the best.
What were the Criteria: WalletHub used metrics such as economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health. Specifically, the site looked at criteria such as family income, unemployment rate, the ability to work from home, average time spent on child care, parental leave, quality of the school system, quality of child care, pediatricians per capita, men's life expectancy, male mental health, and the male insured rate.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did not score particularly well on this list, coming in at 36 out of 50. Although Florida ranked relatively well for child care, it earned low marks in health and work-life balance. It also had the highest uninsured rate of all states.
Here is the rest of WalletHub's list of the best and worst states for working dads. The highest-scoring states are listed first.
1 Massachusetts
2 Minnesota
3 District of Columbia
4 Connecticut
5 New Jersey
6 Rhode Island
7 Wisconsin
8 New Hampshire
9 Vermont
10 Illinois
11 New York
12 Maryland
13 North Dakota
14 Virginia
15 Washington
16 Iowa
17 Nebraska
18 Maine
19 Kansas
20 South Dakota
21 Pennsylvania
22 Hawaii
23 Indiana
24 Missouri
25 Ohio
26 Montana
27 Utah
28 Colorado
29 Delaware
30 Wyoming
31 Oregon
32 Tennessee
33 Michigan
34 Kentucky
35 North Carolina
36 Florida
37 Alaska
38 California
39 Texas
40 Georgia
41 Arkansas
42 Arizona
43 Oklahoma
44 South Carolina
45 Idaho
46 Alabama
47 Nevada
48 West Virginia
49 Mississippi
50 New Mexico
