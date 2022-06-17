Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Working Fathers

The role of fathers in their children's lives has arguably changed over time. Fifty years ago, many American families relied solely on the husband and father's income while the mother stayed home and raised the children. Today, those roles have changed for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2021, 62.3% of parents with children live in a household where both parents work outside the home.

With so many mothers working, many fathers have taken over some child-rearing responsibilities. This was particularly true during the pandemic. As a result, some employers have become more flexible with working dads and offer incentives such as a better work-life balance or the ability to work remotely sometimes.

Determining the Best States for Working Dads: Even though some employers and communities are making life easier for working dads, some areas of the country are arguably better than others. The website WalletHub wanted to see which states offer the best opportunities and experiences for working fathers so it compared 50 states to determine which were considered the best.

What were the Criteria: WalletHub used metrics such as economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health. Specifically, the site looked at criteria such as family income, unemployment rate, the ability to work from home, average time spent on child care, parental leave, quality of the school system, quality of child care, pediatricians per capita, men's life expectancy, male mental health, and the male insured rate.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida did not score particularly well on this list, coming in at 36 out of 50. Although Florida ranked relatively well for child care, it earned low marks in health and work-life balance. It also had the highest uninsured rate of all states.

Here is the rest of WalletHub's list of the best and worst states for working dads. The highest-scoring states are listed first.

1 Massachusetts

2 Minnesota

3 District of Columbia

4 Connecticut

5 New Jersey

6 Rhode Island

7 Wisconsin

8 New Hampshire

9 Vermont

10 Illinois

11 New York

12 Maryland

13 North Dakota

14 Virginia

15 Washington

16 Iowa

17 Nebraska

18 Maine

19 Kansas

20 South Dakota

21 Pennsylvania

22 Hawaii

23 Indiana

24 Missouri

25 Ohio

26 Montana

27 Utah

28 Colorado

29 Delaware

30 Wyoming

31 Oregon

32 Tennessee

33 Michigan

34 Kentucky

35 North Carolina

36 Florida

37 Alaska

38 California

39 Texas

40 Georgia

41 Arkansas

42 Arizona

43 Oklahoma

44 South Carolina

45 Idaho

46 Alabama

47 Nevada

48 West Virginia

49 Mississippi

50 New Mexico