Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for First Time Homebuyers

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l54pE_0gCiS0ra00
Phil Hearing, Unsplash

Buying a first home in today's economic environment can be a challenge. Generally, home prices in the United States were up nearly 19% overall from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Some geographic areas have had even sharper increases.

Home Ownership is Arguably Becoming Out of Reach for Some of the Middle Class: With home prices increasing rapidly, the middle class is arguably increasingly priced out of the housing market. In some markets like Naples and Tampa, many housing offers have been in cash.

Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather recently told CBS MoneyWatch:

"Unfortunately, the middle-class dream of homeownership has been fading away. Owning a home in the U.S. is a signifier of the upper class now."

Determining the Best Housing Markets for First-Time Homebuyers: Since home prices vary so sharply from city to city, where to buy a home is an important financial consideration. Choosing a less expensive city could mean the difference between the ability to buy or the necessity of continuing to rent.

The website SmartAsset wanted to determine which cities were more accessible to first-time home buyers so it looked at 181 markets to determine affordability.

What Were the Criteria?: SmartAsset looked at four categories including home market favorability, affordability, livability, and employment. Specifically, the site looked at variables like home values, foreclosure rates, property tax rates, crime rates, average commute rates, and median household income.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida only had three cities that made the top 50. St. Petersburg was the highest-rated Florida city, coming in at number 25. St. Petersburg earned high marks for livability. The rest of the Florida cities that made the list were Port St. Lucie at number 29 and Cape Coral at number 31. Port St. Lucie earned high marks for its job market. The Cape Coral housing market also earned a relatively strong score.

Here is the rest of SmartAsset's list of the top 50 markets for first-time homebuyers.

  1. Bellevue, WA
  2. Olathe, KS
  3. Omaha, NE
  4. Virginia Beach, VA
  5. Boise, ID
  6. Nashville, TN
  7. Grand Rapids, MI
  8. Sunnyvale, CA
  9. Huntsville, AL
  10. Denton, TX
  11. Mesa, AZ
  12. Buffalo, NY
  13. Clarksville, TN
  14. Lincoln, NE
  15. McKinney, TX
  16. Murfreesboro, TN
  17. Savannah, GA
  18. Mesquite, TX
  19. Henderson, NV
  20. St. Petersburg, FL
  21. Reno, NV
  22. Gilbert, AZ
  23. Richmond, VA
  24. Lexington, KY
  25. Plano, TX
  26. Overland Park, KS
  27. Fort Collins, CO
  28. Peoria, AZ
  29. Port St. Lucie, FL
  30. Glendale, AZ
  31. Cape Coral, FL
  32. Providence, RI
  33. Colorado Springs, CO
  34. Jackson, MS
  35. Scottsdale, AZ
  36. Fort Worth, TX
  37. Pittsburgh, PA
  38. Madison, WI
  39. Fremont, CA
  40. Chandler, AZ
  41. North Las Vegas, NV
  42. Garland, TX
  43. Grand Prairie, TX
  44. Salt Lake City, UT
  45. Cary, NC
  46. Arlington, TX
  47. Chesapeake, VA
  48. Irving, TX
  49. Raleigh, NC
  50. Phoenix, AZ

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
9896 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Florida Adventure Mentioned in List of Experiences Travelers Can Only Have in the U.S.

Many websites that list lifetime travel bucket lists include few destinations inside the United States. While it's common to see exotic overseas destinations, the States can sometimes be overlooked. That's arguably unfortunate since America is vast and offers a variety of experiences and terrains, from mountains to beaches to forests, to name only a few.

Read full story

Florida Mentioned on List of States with Best Tippers

Data shows that the practice of tipping was positively impacted during and after the pandemic. In a survey conducted in mid-2020, many Americans indicated that they were tipping service providers more generously than usual. However, in current times as many Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, a recent survey from Credit Cards.com indicated that the number of people who "always tip" service providers has dropped from pandemic levels.

Read full story

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Early Retirement

Recent data suggests that increasing numbers of older Americans are looking to exit the workforce earlier than planned. Although a recent Gallup Poll indicates that the current average age for retirement is 66, a New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that more Americans are looking to retire earlier. Specifically, only 50.1% of respondents said they'll work after turning 62. That number is down 2% from a year ago. Additionally, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of labor statistics, more people 55 and older took early retirement during the pandemic than in previous years.

Read full story
2 comments

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Working Fathers

The role of fathers in their children's lives has arguably changed over time. Fifty years ago, many American families relied solely on the husband and father's income while the mother stayed home and raised the children. Today, those roles have changed for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2021, 62.3% of parents with children live in a household where both parents work outside the home.

Read full story
2 comments

Florida Children's Hospitals Mentioned on List of Best in the United States

U.S. News and World Report recently released the 2022-2023 rankings for the country's top children's hospitals. The site evaluated 119 children's hospitals across the United States using metrics like patient outcomes, efficient coordination of care, compliance with best practices, and providing care-related resources. For the first time, U.S. News and World Report considered diversity and inclusion in its criteria.

Read full story

Tips for Dealing with Mosquitoes in Florida

James Gathany, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's no polite way to put it. Mosquitoes can put a damper on outdoor activities in Florida at a time when being outside is most attractive. Mosquitoes are arguably annoying and are perceived to be unsanitary and even dangerous. Below are some tips for dealing with them.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Romantic Florida Destinations

Many Americans are traveling again after taking time off during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association, for the first time in years, travel spending has reached pre-2019 levels, bringing in 100 billion dollars.

Read full story
Florida State

What Florida Counties Pay Teachers the Least?

Despite the state of Florida putting aside $800 million in the state's budget to raise teacher salaries to $47,500 per year, not all of Florida's teachers have obtained this salary level. And in many cases, Florida's average teacher salary falls well below national averages.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Millennials

According to the Pew Research Center, a millennial is anyone born between 1981 and 1996. According to Statista, as of 2019, millennials became the largest generation group in the United States with an estimated population of 72.1 million. Therefore, this age group has surpassed baby boomers as the largest generation group.

Read full story
15 comments

Which Cities Have Florida's Most Expensive Homes?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen rapidly. In some areas, home prices have jumped well over 25% (or even 30%) in a year. According to the real estate website Zillow, the average price of a home in Florida is currently $378,104. That's an increase of 33.1% over last year. These figures are arguably increasingly expensive, but the actual number varies depending on where the home for sale is located.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Counties with the Highest Percentage of College Graduates

The number of Americans with a college degree is increasing. According to the United States Census Bureau, between 2011 and 2021, the percentage of people aged 25 and up with at least a bachelor's degree rose from 30.4% to 37.9%.

Read full story
8 comments

What Countries are People Who Move to Florida Coming From?

The United States is known as a melting pot because people from other countries and cultures immigrate to American and form what makes the country unique. Each state in America has its own distinctive culture made up of the people who call the state home. Some of those people are native to the state. And others have moved there.

Read full story
70 comments

4 Florida Cities Among the Lowest-Paying for Nurses as Staffing Shortages Continue

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for American nurses is $82,750 per year. In the state of Florida, that average drops to around $72,000. However, nurses in some Florida cities are paid significantly lower than the state average of $72,000, according to a new survey.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Florida's Lowest-Earning Counties, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current median household income for Florida is $57,703. But many variables affect this figure, including work experience, education, and location, to name only a few.

Read full story
34 comments

Tampa Steakhouse Makes List of Top 10 Steakhouses in the Nation

Steak is a common meal choice in the United States. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, steak and a baked potato is the 7th most popular meal choice in America, coming in just behind cheeseburgers.

Read full story

4 Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Staycation

According to Webster's dictionary, a staycation is a vacation spent at home or nearby. Many individuals or families choose to explore all the exciting things their hometown or nearby surroundings offers when they opt to stay close to home for vacation. Taking a staycation isn't a rare experience. With gas prices and inflation at high levels, 28% of Americans are opting for staycations in 2022, according to a survey from Bankrate.com.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Safely Observe Sea Turtles as They Begin Nesting and Hatching on Florida Beaches

It is the time of the year when Floridians and visitors may begin seeing sea turtles nesting or hatching on Florida's beaches. What Types of Sea Turtles Can One Find in Florida?: The sunshine state is host to five different types of endangered or threatened sea turtles: the green, leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp’s ridley turtles are endangered species. Loggerhead turtles are a threatened species, which is why tourist walks are usually centered on loggerheads, because they are more common. These threatened categories make it against the law to harm, harass or kill any sea turtles or their hatchlings.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.

Read full story
45 comments

The Best State Park in Florida, According to Travel Websites

National parks get massive amounts of visitors every year. According to the National Park Service, in 2021, national parks had 297,115,406 visits. However, state parks put up impressive numbers also. According to the Discoverer, state parks in the United States average around 807 million visitors annually.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy