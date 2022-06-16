Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for First Time Homebuyers

Buying a first home in today's economic environment can be a challenge. Generally, home prices in the United States were up nearly 19% overall from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Some geographic areas have had even sharper increases.

Home Ownership is Arguably Becoming Out of Reach for Some of the Middle Class: With home prices increasing rapidly, the middle class is arguably increasingly priced out of the housing market. In some markets like Naples and Tampa, many housing offers have been in cash.

Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather recently told CBS MoneyWatch:

"Unfortunately, the middle-class dream of homeownership has been fading away. Owning a home in the U.S. is a signifier of the upper class now."

Determining the Best Housing Markets for First-Time Homebuyers: Since home prices vary so sharply from city to city, where to buy a home is an important financial consideration. Choosing a less expensive city could mean the difference between the ability to buy or the necessity of continuing to rent.

The website SmartAsset wanted to determine which cities were more accessible to first-time home buyers so it looked at 181 markets to determine affordability.

What Were the Criteria?: SmartAsset looked at four categories including home market favorability, affordability, livability, and employment. Specifically, the site looked at variables like home values, foreclosure rates, property tax rates, crime rates, average commute rates, and median household income.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida only had three cities that made the top 50. St. Petersburg was the highest-rated Florida city, coming in at number 25. St. Petersburg earned high marks for livability. The rest of the Florida cities that made the list were Port St. Lucie at number 29 and Cape Coral at number 31. Port St. Lucie earned high marks for its job market. The Cape Coral housing market also earned a relatively strong score.

Here is the rest of SmartAsset's list of the top 50 markets for first-time homebuyers.