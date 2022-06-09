Florida's Lowest-Earning Counties, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current median household income for Florida is $57,703. But many variables affect this figure, including work experience, education, and location, to name only a few.
Some locations in Florida have a higher median household income than others. For example, according to the Census Bureau, the median household income for Monroe County in 2021 was $72,012, while the median household income in Desoto County was $36,360 for the same time period.
Which Florida Counties Are the Lowest-Earning?: The website Stacker wanted to know which counties in Florida had the lowest median household income in the state. So it used Census data from 2020 to calculate a 5-year estimate of median household income.
Below are the top 50 lowest-earning counties in Florida, according to Stacker's analysis of the Census data. The rankings are from highest-earning to lowest-earning. Also included is information about how much each county earns below or above the state average, and the percentage of households earning less than $15,000 per year in each county.
#50. Manatee County
- Median household income: $59,963
--- 3.9% above state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
#49. Sumter County
- Median household income: $59,618
--- 3.3% above state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
#48. Lee County
- Median household income: $59,608
--- 3.3% above state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
#47. Brevard County
- Median household income: $59,359
--- 2.9% above state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
#46. Indian River County
- Median household income: $57,945
--- 0.4% above state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
#45. Flagler County
- Median household income: $57,536
--- 0.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
#44. Duval County
- Median household income: $56,769
--- 1.6% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
#43. Bay County
- Median household income: $56,483
--- 2.1% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
#42. Pinellas County
- Median household income: $56,419
--- 2.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
#41. Lake County
- Median household income: $55,792
--- 3.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
#40. Osceola County
- Median household income: $55,538
--- 3.8% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
#39. St. Lucie County
- Median household income: $55,237
--- 4.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
#38. Union County
- Median household income: $55,139
--- 4.4% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
#37. Leon County
- Median household income: $54,675
--- 5.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
#36. Miami-Dade County
- Median household income: $53,975
--- 6.5% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
#35. Pasco County
- Median household income: $53,431
--- 7.4% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
#34. Escambia County
- Median household income: $53,023
--- 8.1% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
#33. Charlotte County
- Median household income: $52,724
--- 8.6% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
#32. Volusia County
- Median household income: $52,407
--- 9.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
#31. Lafayette County
- Median household income: $51,734
--- 10.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
#30. Polk County
- Median household income: $51,535
--- 10.7% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
#29. Gulf County
- Median household income: $50,640
--- 12.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
#28. Hernando County
- Median household income: $50,280
--- 12.9% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
#27. Alachua County
- Median household income: $50,089
--- 13.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
#26. Jefferson County
- Median household income: $49,081
--- 14.9% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
#25. Franklin County
- Median household income: $48,814
--- 15.4% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
#24. Gilchrist County
- Median household income: $47,381
--- 17.9% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
#23. Marion County
- Median household income: $46,587
--- 19.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
#22. Suwannee County
- Median household income: $46,280
--- 19.8% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
#21. Okeechobee County
- Median household income: $46,097
--- 20.1% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
#20. Citrus County
- Median household income: $45,689
--- 20.8% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
#19. Columbia County
- Median household income: $44,818
--- 22.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
#18. Highlands County
- Median household income: $43,708
--- 24.3% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
#17. Bradford County
- Median household income: $43,580
--- 24.5% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%
#16. Dixie County
- Median household income: $41,674
--- 27.8% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
#15. Gadsden County
- Median household income: $41,135
--- 28.7% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
#14. Jackson County
- Median household income: $40,754
--- 29.4% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
#13. Hardee County
- Median household income: $40,165
--- 30.4% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
#12. Putnam County
- Median household income: $40,068
--- 30.6% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
#11. Glades County
- Median household income: $39,709
--- 31.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
#10. Holmes County
- Median household income: $39,215
--- 32.0% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
#9. Liberty County
- Median household income: $39,121
--- 32.2% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%
#8. Levy County
- Median household income: $38,951
--- 32.5% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
#7. Hamilton County
- Median household income: $38,300
--- 33.6% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%
#6. Taylor County
- Median household income: $38,295
--- 33.6% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
#5. Calhoun County
- Median household income: $38,037
--- 34.1% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
#4. Washington County
- Median household income: $37,260
--- 35.4% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
#3. Hendry County
- Median household income: $36,978
--- 35.9% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
#2. DeSoto County
- Median household income: $36,360
--- 37.0% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
#1. Madison County
- Median household income: $35,240
--- 38.9% below state average
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%
