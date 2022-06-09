Florida's Lowest-Earning Counties, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current median household income for Florida is $57,703. But many variables affect this figure, including work experience, education, and location, to name only a few.

Some locations in Florida have a higher median household income than others. For example, according to the Census Bureau, the median household income for Monroe County in 2021 was $72,012, while the median household income in Desoto County was $36,360 for the same time period.

Which Florida Counties Are the Lowest-Earning?: The website Stacker wanted to know which counties in Florida had the lowest median household income in the state. So it used Census data from 2020 to calculate a 5-year estimate of median household income.

Below are the top 50 lowest-earning counties in Florida, according to Stacker's analysis of the Census data. The rankings are from highest-earning to lowest-earning. Also included is information about how much each county earns below or above the state average, and the percentage of households earning less than $15,000 per year in each county.

#50. Manatee County

- Median household income: $59,963

--- 3.9% above state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

#49. Sumter County

- Median household income: $59,618

--- 3.3% above state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

#48. Lee County

- Median household income: $59,608

--- 3.3% above state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

#47. Brevard County

- Median household income: $59,359

--- 2.9% above state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

#46. Indian River County

- Median household income: $57,945

--- 0.4% above state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

#45. Flagler County

- Median household income: $57,536

--- 0.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

#44. Duval County

- Median household income: $56,769

--- 1.6% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

#43. Bay County

- Median household income: $56,483

--- 2.1% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

#42. Pinellas County

- Median household income: $56,419

--- 2.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

#41. Lake County

- Median household income: $55,792

--- 3.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

#40. Osceola County

- Median household income: $55,538

--- 3.8% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

#39. St. Lucie County

- Median household income: $55,237

--- 4.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

#38. Union County

- Median household income: $55,139

--- 4.4% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

#37. Leon County

- Median household income: $54,675

--- 5.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

#36. Miami-Dade County

- Median household income: $53,975

--- 6.5% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

#35. Pasco County

- Median household income: $53,431

--- 7.4% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

#34. Escambia County

- Median household income: $53,023

--- 8.1% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

#33. Charlotte County

- Median household income: $52,724

--- 8.6% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

#32. Volusia County

- Median household income: $52,407

--- 9.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

#31. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $51,734

--- 10.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

#30. Polk County

- Median household income: $51,535

--- 10.7% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

#29. Gulf County

- Median household income: $50,640

--- 12.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

#28. Hernando County

- Median household income: $50,280

--- 12.9% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

#27. Alachua County

- Median household income: $50,089

--- 13.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

#26. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $49,081

--- 14.9% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

#25. Franklin County

- Median household income: $48,814

--- 15.4% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

#24. Gilchrist County

- Median household income: $47,381

--- 17.9% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

#23. Marion County

- Median household income: $46,587

--- 19.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

#22. Suwannee County

- Median household income: $46,280

--- 19.8% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

#21. Okeechobee County

- Median household income: $46,097

--- 20.1% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

#20. Citrus County

- Median household income: $45,689

--- 20.8% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

#19. Columbia County

- Median household income: $44,818

--- 22.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

#18. Highlands County

- Median household income: $43,708

--- 24.3% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

#17. Bradford County

- Median household income: $43,580

--- 24.5% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

#16. Dixie County

- Median household income: $41,674

--- 27.8% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

#15. Gadsden County

- Median household income: $41,135

--- 28.7% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

#14. Jackson County

- Median household income: $40,754

--- 29.4% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

#13. Hardee County

- Median household income: $40,165

--- 30.4% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

#12. Putnam County

- Median household income: $40,068

--- 30.6% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

#11. Glades County

- Median household income: $39,709

--- 31.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

#10. Holmes County

- Median household income: $39,215

--- 32.0% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

#9. Liberty County

- Median household income: $39,121

--- 32.2% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

#8. Levy County

- Median household income: $38,951

--- 32.5% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

#7. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $38,300

--- 33.6% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

#6. Taylor County

- Median household income: $38,295

--- 33.6% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

#5. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $38,037

--- 34.1% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

#4. Washington County

- Median household income: $37,260

--- 35.4% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

#3. Hendry County

- Median household income: $36,978

--- 35.9% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

#2. DeSoto County

- Median household income: $36,360

--- 37.0% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

#1. Madison County

- Median household income: $35,240

--- 38.9% below state average

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%