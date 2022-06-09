Tampa, FL

Tampa Steakhouse Makes List of Top 10 Steakhouses in the Nation

Steak is a common meal choice in the United States. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, steak and a baked potato is the 7th most popular meal choice in America, coming in just behind cheeseburgers.

Although it is theoretically possible to get a good steak anywhere, some steak restaurants are arguably known for higher-quality steaks and memorable dining experiences.

Determining Which Restaurants Have the Highest Quality Steaks: The website GAYOT.com has been reviewing food and drink for over 45 years. The site recently released its 2022 list of the top 10 steakhouses in the United States. It chose restaurants from many different regions of the country.

What Were the Criteria for Inclusion?: To determine which restaurants make the list, GAYOT considered the quality of each restaurant's food, decor, service, ambiance, and the wine list.

Tampa's Bern's Steakhouse Made the Cut: GAYOT's list is not in any particular order, but Tampa's Bern's steakhouse was listed 4th on the list of 10. The site noted that Bern's ages its steaks in-house for five to eight weeks and that caesar salad is made table-side. Bern's menu is not limited to steaks, however. It also includes caviars, foie gras, escargots, fresh fish flown in daily, shellfish, live lobster, lamb, duck, chicken, soups, salads, and vegetables.

GAYOT also appreciated that the Bern's wait staff undergoes a year of training. Perhaps one of the most notable facts from GAYOT's review is that Bern's is home to the world's largest wine cellar, with more than 500,000 bottles encompassing around 6,800 different labels.

This is not the first time that Tampa's Bern's steakhouse has been recognized. Since 1991, Wine Spectator has awarded Bern's its Grand Award. In 1996, the steakhouse won the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Wine Program. And in 2009 celebrity chef Rachel Ray rated Bern's as the best restaurant in America.

The complete list of steakhouses that made GAYOT's 2022 list of the top 10 restaurants in the United States includes:

American Cut Steakhouse Tribeca (New York)

Baltaire (Los Angeles)

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres (Las Vegas)

Bern’s Steak House (Tampa)

Butcher & Singer (Philadelphia)

Chophouse New Orleans (New Orleans)

Guard and Grace (Denver)

Knife (Dallas)

McKendrick’s Steak House (Atlanta)

St. Elmo Steak House (Indianapolis)

