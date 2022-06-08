4 Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Staycation

According to Webster's dictionary, a staycation is a vacation spent at home or nearby. Many individuals or families choose to explore all the exciting things their hometown or nearby surroundings offers when they opt to stay close to home for vacation. Taking a staycation isn't a rare experience. With gas prices and inflation at high levels, 28% of Americans are opting for staycations in 2022, according to a survey from Bankrate.com

Which American Cities are Best for Staycations?: Although you can theoretically have a staycation wherever you live, some places arguably offer more options than others. The website WalletHub wanted to know which cities were best for staycationers. So the site reviewed more than 180 cities using 44 metrics. Generally, Wallethub looked at categories like attractions, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation. More specifically, it looked at metrics like the number of spas, museums, zoos, aquariums, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf courses, ice cream shops, and coffee shops per capita.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had two cities that made the top 5 (Orlando at number 2 and Fort Lauderdale at number 4.) Four additional Florida cities made the top 50, including Tampa at number 11, Miami at number 16, St. Petersburg at number 33, and Jacksonville at number 49.

In terms of specific metrics, Orlando came in first for food and entertainment while Miami came in 4th. Ft. Lauderdale came in 2nd for rest and relaxation, while Tampa came in 9th. Ft. Lauderdale was also noted for how many golf courses it had per capita, while Orlando was praised for its zoos, aquariums, spas, and ice cream shops per capita.

Here is the rest of WalletHub's list of the top 50 best cities for staycations.

1 Honolulu, HI

2 Orlando, FL

3 Chicago, IL

4 Fort Lauderdale, FL

5 Portland, ME

6 Las Vegas, NV

7 San Francisco, CA

8 New York, NY

9 San Diego, CA

10 Seattle, WA

11 Tampa, FL

12 Charleston, SC

13 Salt Lake City, UT

14 Portland, OR

15 New Orleans, LA

16 Miami, FL

17 Cincinnati, OH

18 Tucson, AZ

19 Atlanta, GA

20 Denver, CO

21 Austin, TX

22 Pittsburgh, PA

23 Washington, DC

24 Minneapolis, MN

25 Los Angeles, CA

26 Philadelphia, PA

27 St. Louis, MO

28 Albuquerque, NM

29 Scottsdale, AZ

30 Madison, WI

31 Boston, MA

32 Reno, NV

33 St. Petersburg, FL

34 Houston, TX

35 Tempe, AZ

36 Nashville, TN

37 West Valley City, UT

38 Boise, ID

39 Rochester, NY

40 Burlington, VT

41 Omaha, NE

42 Milwaukee, WI

43 Norfolk, VA

44 Sacramento, CA

45 San Antonio, TX

46 Virginia Beach, VA

47 Columbia, SC

48 El Paso, TX

49 Jacksonville, FL

50 Chattanooga, TN