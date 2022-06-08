How to Safely Observe Sea Turtles as They Begin Nesting and Hatching on Florida Beaches

It is the time of the year when Floridians and visitors may begin seeing sea turtles nesting or hatching on Florida's beaches.

What Types of Sea Turtles Can One Find in Florida?: The sunshine state is host to five different types of endangered or threatened sea turtles: the green, leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp’s ridley turtles are endangered species. Loggerhead turtles are a threatened species, which is why tourist walks are usually centered on loggerheads, because they are more common. These threatened categories make it against the law to harm, harass or kill any sea turtles or their hatchlings.

Florida plays an important role in the nesting of loggerhead sea turtles in particular, as Florida is one of only two places in the world with more than 10,000 females nesting per year (the other location is Oman in the Arabian Peninsula.)

How Do Floridians and Visitors Help Keep Sea Turtles Safe?: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asks that those who see a nesting sea turtle or hatchling on the beach to keep their distance, remain quiet, refrain from touching the turtles, and keep all objects with bright lights (cell phones, flashlights, video equipment) turned off.

The FWCC asks you to call 1-888-404-FWCC if you see hatchlings on a road, parking lot, or headed away from the beach.

Here is a video that recently captured a group of leatherback sea turtles hatching and heading to Juno Beach.

Where Can You See the Sea Turtles and Their Hatchlings?: An easy and safe way to view sea turtles is to attend one of the state-permitted public turtle walks, public hatchling releases, or a nest hatch success evaluations conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's turtle permit holder facilities.

Turtle walks allow you to see a turtle laying her eggs, while a hatchling release allows you to see the hatched turtles. Public hatch success evaluations are done after hatching and involve an inventory of a turtle nest to determine the outcome of each egg.

Here is a list of turtle walk locations:

Coastal Connections

Vero Beach, FL

(772) 226-0133

Friends of the Carr Refuge

Barrier Island Center

Vero Beach, FL

(321) 723-3556

Sebastian Inlet State Park

Sebastian Fishing Museum

Vero Beach, FL

(772) 338-2750

Canaveral National Seashore

Playalinda Beach

Apollo Center

(386) 428-3384

Disney Beach Resort

Vero Beach

Vero Beach, FL

407-WDW-TOUR

Sea Turtle Conservancy

Barrier Island Ecosystem Center

Melbourne Beach, FL

(321) 723-3556

Sea Turtle Preservation Society

Pelican Beach Park

Spessard Holland North

Melbourne Beach Community Center

Melbourne Beach, FL

(321) 676-1701

Stella Marris Environmental Research

Coconut Point Park

Melbourne Beach, FL

(772) 338-2750

Ecological Associates, Inc (EAI)

Jensen Beach, FL

(772) 334-3729

Environmental Studies Center

Jensen Beach, FL

(772) 219-1887

Florida Oceanographic Society

Stuart, Florida 34996

(772) 225-0505

Florida Power/Inwater Research Group

Stuart, Florida 34996

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Boca Raton, FL

(561) 544-8605

Hobe Sound Nature Center

Hobe Sound, FL

(772) 546-2067

John D. MacArthur Beach State Park

North Palm Beach, FL

(561) 624-6950

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Juno Beach, FL

(561) 627-8280

Mitzell-Eula Johnson State Park

Dania, FL

(954) 923-2833

Museum of Discovery and Science

Fort Lauderdale, FL

(954) 567-6637

Here is a list of public hatchling release facilities:

Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program

Nova Marine Environmental Education Center

Carpenter House

Hollywood, FL

(954) 357-5161

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Boca Raton, FL

(561) 544-8605

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Juno Beach, FL

(561) 627-8280

Eglin Air Force Base

Eglin Air Force Base, FL

(850) 882-7500

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Sarasota, FL

(941) 388-4441

Sea Turtle Trackers

Saint Pete Beach, FL

(727) 501-5581