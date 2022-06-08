How to Safely Observe Sea Turtles as They Begin Nesting and Hatching on Florida Beaches

It is the time of the year when Floridians and visitors may begin seeing sea turtles nesting or hatching on Florida's beaches.
What Types of Sea Turtles Can One Find in Florida?: The sunshine state is host to five different types of endangered or threatened sea turtles: the green, leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp’s ridley turtles are endangered species. Loggerhead turtles are a threatened species, which is why tourist walks are usually centered on loggerheads, because they are more common. These threatened categories make it against the law to harm, harass or kill any sea turtles or their hatchlings.
Florida plays an important role in the nesting of loggerhead sea turtles in particular, as Florida is one of only two places in the world with more than 10,000 females nesting per year (the other location is Oman in the Arabian Peninsula.)
How Do Floridians and Visitors Help Keep Sea Turtles Safe?: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asks that those who see a nesting sea turtle or hatchling on the beach to keep their distance, remain quiet, refrain from touching the turtles, and keep all objects with bright lights (cell phones, flashlights, video equipment) turned off.
The FWCC asks you to call 1-888-404-FWCC if you see hatchlings on a road, parking lot, or headed away from the beach.
Here is a video that recently captured a group of leatherback sea turtles hatching and heading to Juno Beach.
Where Can You See the Sea Turtles and Their Hatchlings?: An easy and safe way to view sea turtles is to attend one of the state-permitted public turtle walks, public hatchling releases, or a nest hatch success evaluations conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's turtle permit holder facilities.
Turtle walks allow you to see a turtle laying her eggs, while a hatchling release allows you to see the hatched turtles. Public hatch success evaluations are done after hatching and involve an inventory of a turtle nest to determine the outcome of each egg.
Here is a list of turtle walk locations:
Vero Beach, FL
(772) 226-0133
Barrier Island Center
Vero Beach, FL
(321) 723-3556
Sebastian Fishing Museum
Vero Beach, FL
(772) 338-2750
Playalinda Beach
Apollo Center
(386) 428-3384
Vero Beach
Vero Beach, FL
407-WDW-TOUR
Barrier Island Ecosystem Center
Melbourne Beach, FL
(321) 723-3556
Sea Turtle Preservation Society
Pelican Beach Park
Spessard Holland North
Melbourne Beach Community Center
Melbourne Beach, FL
(321) 676-1701
Stella Marris Environmental Research
Coconut Point Park
Melbourne Beach, FL
(772) 338-2750
Ecological Associates, Inc (EAI)
Jensen Beach, FL
(772) 334-3729
Jensen Beach, FL
(772) 219-1887
Stuart, Florida 34996
(772) 225-0505
Florida Power/Inwater Research Group
Stuart, Florida 34996
Boca Raton, FL
(561) 544-8605
Hobe Sound, FL
(772) 546-2067
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park
North Palm Beach, FL
(561) 624-6950
Juno Beach, FL
(561) 627-8280
Mitzell-Eula Johnson State Park
Dania, FL
(954) 923-2833
Museum of Discovery and Science
Fort Lauderdale, FL
(954) 567-6637
Here is a list of public hatchling release facilities:
Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program
Nova Marine Environmental Education Center
Carpenter House
Hollywood, FL
(954) 357-5161
Boca Raton, FL
(561) 544-8605
Juno Beach, FL
(561) 627-8280
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
(850) 882-7500
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Sarasota, FL
(941) 388-4441
Saint Pete Beach, FL
(727) 501-5581
