What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.

The Biggest Money-Making Crops in Florida: Although agriculture in general is important to Florida's economy, which crops make the most money for the state? The website Stacker wanted to find out, so it analyzed data from the United States Department of Agriculture to determine the highest-earning crops in Florida.

Here is the list of the top 17 highest-earning agriculture crops in Florida from lowest to highest. Also included is the amount of income produced from each crop in 2020, as well as where Florida ranks in comparison to other states.

#17. Avocados

- 2020 production: $13.7 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($411.7 million)

--- #2. Florida ($13.7 million)

--- #3. Hawaii ($1.2 million)

#16. Tangerines

- 2020 production: $26.1 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($795.0 million)

--- #2. Florida ($26.1 million)

#15. Cotton

- 2020 production: $38.0 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Texas ($1.4 billion)

--- #2. Georgia ($713.6 million)

--- #3. Arkansas ($413.7 million)

--- #4. Mississippi ($356.5 million)

--- #5. Alabama ($220.1 million)

#14. Corn

- 2020 production: $39.1 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Iowa ($9.9 billion)

--- #2. Illinois ($9.3 billion)

--- #3. Nebraska ($7.6 billion)

--- #4. Minnesota ($6.1 billion)

--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

#13. Cabbage

- 2020 production: $49.9 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($148.0 million)

--- #2. New York ($81.7 million)

--- #3. Florida ($49.9 million)

--- #4. Texas ($40.8 million)

--- #5. Arizona ($32.2 million)

#12. Blueberries

- 2020 production: $51.6 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Washington ($217.5 million)

--- #2. California ($215.7 million)

--- #3. Oregon ($119.6 million)

--- #4. Georgia ($99.3 million)

--- #5. Michigan ($75.4 million)

#11. Grapefruit

- 2020 production: $66.5 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($83.9 million)

--- #2. Florida ($66.5 million)

--- #3. Texas ($48.5 million)

#10. Beans

- 2020 production: $69.6 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Florida ($69.6 million)

--- #2. California ($45.7 million)

--- #3. Wisconsin ($35.3 million)

--- #4. Michigan ($31.3 million)

--- #5. Georgia ($24.9 million)

#9. Cucumbers

- 2020 production: $77.4 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Florida ($77.4 million)

--- #2. Michigan ($51.8 million)

--- #3. California ($22.1 million)

--- #4. North Carolina ($19.1 million)

--- #5. Texas ($9.3 million)

#8. Potatoes

- 2020 production: $107.7 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Idaho ($981.2 million)

--- #2. Washington ($753.4 million)

--- #3. Wisconsin ($351.0 million)

--- #4. North Dakota ($278.5 million)

--- #5. Colorado ($241.8 million)

#7. Peanuts

- 2020 production: $113.9 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Georgia ($656.0 million)

--- #2. Alabama ($129.3 million)

--- #3. Texas ($128.9 million)

--- #4. Florida ($113.9 million)

--- #5. North Carolina ($92.4 million)

#6. Hay & Haylage

- 2020 production: $123.5 million

- Top states:

--- #1. Texas ($1.5 billion)

--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.1 billion)

--- #3. California ($1.0 billion)

--- #4. Idaho ($930.9 million)

--- #5. Pennsylvania ($881.5 million)

#5. Sweet Corn

- 2020 production: $136.7 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($194.7 million)

--- #2. Georgia ($137.5 million)

--- #3. Florida ($136.7 million)

--- #4. Washington ($73.9 million)

--- #5. Minnesota ($62.8 million)

#4. Melons

- 2020 production: $157.5 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($184.3 million)

--- #2. Florida ($157.5 million)

--- #3. Georgia ($122.5 million)

--- #4. Arizona ($82.5 million)

--- #5. Texas ($61.0 million)

#3. Strawberries

- 2020 production: $239.8 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($2.0 billion)

--- #2. Florida ($239.8 million)

#2. Tomatoes

- 2020 production: $463.0 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($1.2 billion)

--- #2. Florida ($463.0 million)

#1. Oranges

- 2020 production: $837.1 million

- Top states:

--- #1. California ($858.1 million)

--- #2. Florida ($837.1 million)

--- #3. Texas ($16.4 million)