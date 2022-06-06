Florida Destination Mentioned on List of Where to Avoid Crowds This Summer

Summer is a popular time to vacation. Unfortunately, the crowds at some popular vacation destinations may make your vacation less than relaxed. However, some vacationers are willing to tolerate some level of crowds as inevitable.

Others would prefer to avoid the crowds altogether, or at least as much as possible. For those folks, the travel website the Discoverer put together a list of places where one can avoid the summer crowds in the United States. The site tried to list destinations with "vacation appeal without the crowds."

How Did Florida Fare?: There were only five destinations on the list, and Florida's Space Coast was listed first. The Space Coast was the only Florida destination to make the list. It was also the only destination in the southern United States.

Florida's Space Coast has Much to Offer: With 72 miles of coastline, the space coast arguably offers something for everyone, but the area is particularly popular with surfers and birders. Although Kennedy Space Center, the Broward Zoo, and Cocoa Beach are popular destinations on the Space Coast, there are less crowded options if avoiding crowds is an important vacation criterion. The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge features 900-acres of undisturbed beachfront and sometimes flies under the radar. The area is an important nesting area for loggerhead sea turtles.

Another option, the Canaveral National Seashore features natural, pristine beaches, as well as sanctuaries for plants and animals. For those trying to avoid beach crowds, some options are Rotary Park at Suntree and Millennium Beach Park.

For vacations amenable to some crowds, here are the top destinations on Florida's Space Coast, according to TripAdvisor:

Cocoa Beach Brevard Zoo Jetty Park Beach and Pier Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum Lori Wilson Park Cocoa Beach Pier Exploration Tower Rikki Tiki Tavern U.S. Air Force Space & Missile Museum The Dinosaur Store

The Rest of the Discover's Uncrowded Destinations: Here is the entire list of the Discoverer's list of where to avoid U.S. crowds this summer.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Vieques, Puerto Rico

Park City, Utah

Manzanita, Oregon