The Fastest Growing Florida Cities, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

Population data from the United States Census Bureau has shown that the U.S. population is growing at the slowest rate since the Bureau began collecting data, in 1900. Deaths, births, and immigration levels were affected during the pandemic, and these changes negatively affected population growth overall.

Some Places in the South and the West have had Accelerated Growth: While some places in the United States have experienced sharp declines in growth, others grew somewhat rapidly. Recently released data by the Census Bureau shows that some cities and towns in the south and west experienced rapid growth from 2020 to 2021.

In fact, the top 15 fastest-growing cities or towns were located in these regions. Specifically, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Idaho were among the states with accelerated growth.

Which Cities in Florida are the Fastest-Growing?: The Bureau put out two lists that included Florida cities. They were:

The fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more between 2020 and 2021; and The cities with the largest numeric increases with populations of 50,000 or more between 2020 and 2021.

The cities which showed up on the list of the fastest growing cities were Ft. Myers, North Port, and Port St. Lucie. The cities which showed up on the list for the largest numeric increase were Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Ft. Myers.

Here is the entire list of the fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000:

Georgetown, Texas Leander, Texas Queen Creek, Arizona Buckeye, Arizona New Braunfels, Texas Fort Myers, Florida Casa Grande, Arizona Maricopa, Arizona North Port, Florida Spring Hill, Tennessee Goodyear, Arizona Port St. Lucie, Florida Meridian, Idaho Caldwell, Idaho Nampa, Idaho

Here is the entire list of the cities with the largest numeric increases with populations of 50,000 or more: