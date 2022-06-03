6 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Top Cities for Equal Gender Pay in the United States

L. Cane

Statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show that in 2020, women earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. However, attracting and retaining skilled workers after the pandemic has been a challenge for many employers. Because of these challenges, some employers have been increasingly willing to offer women equal pay. That said, not all places in the United States are equally open to equal pay.

Determining Which States are Best in Terms of Equal Pay: The website GoodHire wanted to see which states are most efficiently closing the gender pay gap. So it analyzed United States Census Bureau data for the largest 100 U.S. metros based on population size.

What Were the Criteria?: Goodhire first used Census data to rank cities by the ratio of the female median income to male median income. They also looked at the median earnings of both full-time male and female employees, as well as the total number of males and females making $100,000 or more. Finally, the site determined the total number of extra days women would have to work to achieve equal pay as men.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had six metros that made the top 30. They were: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Lakeland-Winter Haven, and Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach.

In the Ft Myers metro which came in 4th place, women earned 89% as much as men. In the Miami metro which came in 5th place, males earned 12% higher than females, on average, which was 26% better than the national average.

Here is the list of the cities with the smallest gender wage gaps, according to GoodHire. The percentage listed is the female income as a percentage of male income.

1 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area: 91%

2 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area: 90%

3 Fresno, CA Metro Area: 89%

4 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area: 89%

5 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area: 88%

6 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area: 88%

7 Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area: 86%

8 Springfield, MA Metro Area: 86%

9 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area: 86%

10 Albuquerque, NM Metro Area: 86%

11 Madison, WI Metro Area: 86%

12 Stockton, CA Metro Area: 86%

13 Tucson, AZ Metro Area: 86%

14 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area: 85%

15 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area: 85%

16 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area: 85%

17 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area: 85%

18 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area: 85%

19 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area: 85%

20 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area: 84%

21 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area: 84%

22 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area: 84%

23 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area: 84%

24 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area: 84%

25 Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area: 84%

26 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area: 84%

27 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area: 84%

28 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area: 84%

29 Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area: 83%

30 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area: 83%

