5 Florida Beaches Make List of 30 Best Dog-Friendly Beaches in the United States

Many people enjoy taking their dogs along on trips and outings because they consider their dogs to be an important part of their family. Others enjoy sharing fun experiences with their furry friends. A favorite dog destination is the beach. Many dogs love to run and play in the sand and salt water. However, not every beach allows dogs.

Determining Which Dog-Friendly Beaches are the Best: U.S. News and World Report recently surveyed and then ranked popular beaches that allow dogs all over the United States. The result was a list of 30 of the best dog-friendly beaches in the nation.

What were the Criteria: The site didn't officially publish any criteria, but the commentary in the list suggests that beach quality, accommodations, parks, restaurants, and shops were important considerations.

How Did Florida Fare?: 5 Florida beaches made the list, with the locations varied throughout the state.

Jupiter Beach came in 3rd place. The site noted that Jupiter beach was the only free off-leash dog beach in the Palm Beaches. U.S News and World Report appreciated that the accommodations at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa are pet-friendly for small dogs and that the nearby Harbourside Place offers several pet-friendly restaurants and stores.

Fort Desoto Park in St. Petersburg came in 9th place. The site appreciated that the designated dog beach, Paw Playground, offers fenced-in areas, showers, and water fountains. There's also an off-leash dog park and full-service bar nearby, which allows your dog to socialize with a $7 pass for the day. The Tradewinds Island Resorts in St. Petersburg is a pet-friendly place to stay with plenty of pet amenities.

Dog Beach at Pier Park in Panama City Beach came in 13th place. Dog Beach extends along a designated section of the coastline of Panama City Beach. A mile away, Frank Brown Dog Park has three fenced-in playgrounds to allow dogs to play, as well as two miles of trails and greenways. The accommodations at Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort are pet-friendly and offer dog-friendly outdoor dining at Pelican's Bar and Grill.

Keewaydin Island is a barrier island on Florida's Paradise Coast that came in 15th. Although only accessible by boat, the Island is undeveloped with nearly 8 miles of white sand. There is a dog-friendly water shuttle, and the Boat House Motel offers pet-friendly accommodations when pet reservations are made in advance.

Pensacola Beach was number 30th on the list. Pensacola offers two dogs beaches on the west and east coasts of Santa Rosa Island. There is a flag system to designate surf conditions and rip currents. Nearby Pensacola Scenic Bay Bluffs Preserve is also a pet-friendly and scenic place to explore, Accommodations like the Residence Inn in downtown Pensacola and Hyatt Place at the Pensacola Airport are pet-friendly.

Here is the full list of U.S. News and World Report's List of the 30 best dog-friendly beaches in the United States