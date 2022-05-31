What is Considered the Most Beautiful Place in Florida by Travel Websites?

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And that is certainly true when it comes to travel. What is the perfect, gorgeous destination for one person might not be appealing to someone else. Still, some travel destinations are arguably quantifiably popular with many travelers, as evidenced by the number of yearly visitors and numerous reviews on travel websites.

Defining "the Most Beautiful" Places in All 50 States: The website Travel + Leisure wanted to attempt to define the most beautiful spot in all fifty states. And the site wanted to include diverse landscapes that make America so unique - from deserts to rivers to islands and mountains.

What Was the Criteria: Travel + Leisure fully admits that the natural beauty in all 50 states is so vast that it's nearly impossible to pick the most beautiful. That said, they tried. From the choices, it appears that the site heavily favored natural wonders with plenty of wildlife.

What Was the Pick for Florida?: The site chose Everglades National Park as the most beautiful place in Florida. Travel + Leisure noted that the Park is UNESCO World Heritage site that includes a staggering amount (1.5 million acres) of wilderness that is home to animals like crocodiles, otters, manatees, and birds. Additionally, there is arguably something for everyone when taking in the beauty of the location. One can take an airboat tour, use a kayak, canoe, or bike, or hike one of the Park's trails.

Although this choice is subjective, other travel websites also rate the Park highly. Trip Advisor's audience gives Everglades National Park nearly five stars, with many reviewers noting the gorgeous views, the wildlife and the vegetation. Many reviewers also commented on the birding and the "old Florida" vibe. Google reviewers also gave the Park high marks.

But Florida is only one state that was on the list. Here is the entire list of the most beautiful places in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure:

Alabama: Magnolia Springs

Alaska: Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Arizona: Grand Canyon National Park

Arkansas: Ozark National Forest

California: Yosemite National Park

Colorado: Garden of the Gods

Connecticut: Connecticut Shore

Delaware: Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge

Florida: Everglades National Park

Georgia: Cumberland Island

Hawaii: Nāpali Coast

Idaho: Sawtooth National Forest

Illinois: Cache River State Natural Area

Indiana: Hemlock Cliffs

Iowa: Maquoketa Caves State Park

Kansas: Castle Rock Badlands

Kentucky: Mammoth Cave

Louisiana: Wild Azalea Trail

Maine: Acadia National Park

Maryland: Weverton Cliffs

Massachusetts: Cape Cod National Seashore

Michigan: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Minnesota: North Shore Scenic Drive

Mississippi: Natchez Trace Parkway

Missouri: Ozark National Scenic Riverways

Montana: Going-to-the-Sun Road

Nebraska: Toadstool Geologic Park and Oglala National Grassland

Nevada: Red Rock Canyon

New Hampshire: Kancamagus Highway

New Jersey: Cape May

New Mexico: Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

New York: Finger Lakes

North Carolina: Outer Banks

North Dakota: Maah Daah Hey Trail

Ohio: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Oklahoma: Tallgrass Prairie Preserve

Oregon: Crater Lake

Pennsylvania: Appalachian National Scenic Trail at the Delaware Water Gap

Rhode Island: Block Island

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island Bike Trails

South Dakota: Badlands National Park

Tennessee: Cherokee National Forest

Texas: Guadalupe Mountains

Utah: Arches National Park

Vermont: Mad River Valley

Virginia: Blue Ridge Parkway

Washington: Hurricane Ridge

West Virginia: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Wisconsin: Apostle Islands

Wyoming: Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone