What is Considered the Most Beautiful Place in Florida by Travel Websites?

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And that is certainly true when it comes to travel. What is the perfect, gorgeous destination for one person might not be appealing to someone else. Still, some travel destinations are arguably quantifiably popular with many travelers, as evidenced by the number of yearly visitors and numerous reviews on travel websites.
Defining "the Most Beautiful" Places in All 50 States: The website Travel + Leisure wanted to attempt to define the most beautiful spot in all fifty states. And the site wanted to include diverse landscapes that make America so unique - from deserts to rivers to islands and mountains.
What Was the Criteria: Travel + Leisure fully admits that the natural beauty in all 50 states is so vast that it's nearly impossible to pick the most beautiful. That said, they tried. From the choices, it appears that the site heavily favored natural wonders with plenty of wildlife.
What Was the Pick for Florida?: The site chose Everglades National Park as the most beautiful place in Florida. Travel + Leisure noted that the Park is UNESCO World Heritage site that includes a staggering amount (1.5 million acres) of wilderness that is home to animals like crocodiles, otters, manatees, and birds. Additionally, there is arguably something for everyone when taking in the beauty of the location. One can take an airboat tour, use a kayak, canoe, or bike, or hike one of the Park's trails.
Although this choice is subjective, other travel websites also rate the Park highly. Trip Advisor's audience gives Everglades National Park nearly five stars, with many reviewers noting the gorgeous views, the wildlife and the vegetation. Many reviewers also commented on the birding and the "old Florida" vibe. Google reviewers also gave the Park high marks.
But Florida is only one state that was on the list. Here is the entire list of the most beautiful places in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure:
Alabama: Magnolia Springs
Alaska: Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
Arizona: Grand Canyon National Park
Arkansas: Ozark National Forest
California: Yosemite National Park
Colorado: Garden of the Gods
Connecticut: Connecticut Shore
Delaware: Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
Florida: Everglades National Park
Georgia: Cumberland Island
Hawaii: Nāpali Coast
Idaho: Sawtooth National Forest
Illinois: Cache River State Natural Area
Indiana: Hemlock Cliffs
Iowa: Maquoketa Caves State Park
Kansas: Castle Rock Badlands
Kentucky: Mammoth Cave
Louisiana: Wild Azalea Trail
Maine: Acadia National Park
Maryland: Weverton Cliffs
Massachusetts: Cape Cod National Seashore
Michigan: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
Minnesota: North Shore Scenic Drive
Mississippi: Natchez Trace Parkway
Missouri: Ozark National Scenic Riverways
Montana: Going-to-the-Sun Road
Nebraska: Toadstool Geologic Park and Oglala National Grassland
Nevada: Red Rock Canyon
New Hampshire: Kancamagus Highway
New Jersey: Cape May
New Mexico: Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
New York: Finger Lakes
North Carolina: Outer Banks
North Dakota: Maah Daah Hey Trail
Ohio: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Oklahoma: Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
Oregon: Crater Lake
Pennsylvania: Appalachian National Scenic Trail at the Delaware Water Gap
Rhode Island: Block Island
South Carolina: Hilton Head Island Bike Trails
South Dakota: Badlands National Park
Tennessee: Cherokee National Forest
Texas: Guadalupe Mountains
Utah: Arches National Park
Vermont: Mad River Valley
Virginia: Blue Ridge Parkway
Washington: Hurricane Ridge
West Virginia: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
Wisconsin: Apostle Islands
Wyoming: Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone
