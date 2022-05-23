Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.

Cape Coral: a Florida Destination with Canals, Natural Beauty, and Plenty to Do: If you want to experience the canals of Europe without having to travel to Italy, Florida's Cape Coral may fit the bill. The city has the most canals anywhere in the world and is called "waterfront wonderland." Although Cape Coral is technically a small town, with a population of only around 210,000, it recently ranked 6th on Airbnb's most popular summer travel destinations.

Nature and Wildlife Galore: Although there are popular attractions in Cape Coral, the nature and wildlife are the biggest draws. Cape Coral boasts over 400 miles of waterways that can connect you to the Caloosahatchee River, Matlacha Pass, and the Gulf of Mexico. You can take in nature and wildlife at the Matlacha Pass National Wildlife Refuge, the Rotary Park Environmental Center, and the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, which features beautiful sunsets and the occasional sighting of dolphins.

A Fast-Growing City with Many Attractions for Tourists and Locals Alike: In addition to the natural surroundings, Cape Coral has plenty of attractions. In 2017, Forbes named Cape Coral the fastest growing city in America, so you'll find many of the amenities that larger Florida cities offer without some of the crowds.

According to TripAdvisor, the top-rated attraction in Cape Coral is the Wicked Dolphin Distillery, followed by the Cape Coral Farmers Market, Fellowship Park, Sun Splash Family Waterpark, Sirenia Vista Park, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the Cape Coral Historical Museum.

In short, there is arguably much to see and do in Cape Coral, and it's only a short drive from Ft. Myers and is easily accessible.