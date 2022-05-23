Florida Hospital Systems Attempt to Attract, Retain Employees By Paying Off Student Loans and Paying for College Tuition

L. Cane

Luis Melendez, Unsplash

Hospital systems in Florida are attempting to get creative to meet the increasingly difficult challenge of attracting and retaining a health care workforce.

The Increasing Difficulty of Staffing Health Care Workers: Like many industries, health care has been facing increasing difficulty in attracting and retaining employees in the aftermath of the pandemic. The effort of working during a pandemic contributed to some health care workers leaving their jobs or deciding to retire. At the same time, an aging population in the United States requires more, not less, access to health care.

Frank F. Brabec, MBA, founder and CEO of Brabec Healthcare Management, Inc., explains:

“The baby boomers need the help now, and they are living longer. So they are going to stay in that space and need health care for a long period of time. We are not keeping up. There is a need to ramp up for the increasing demand.”

Health Facilities Nationwide are Seeing Staffing Shortages: According to NPR, despite an increased demand for nurses and other healthcare staff, colleges and programs meant to train healthcare workers aren't keeping up with the demand. A recent medical group management association poll found that 88% of healthcare leaders admitted difficulty recruiting medical assistants.

Healthcare System In Naples Offers to Help Pay Down Student Loans, Pay Tuition: In order to address these staffing challenges, Physicians Regional Healthcare System in Naples, Florida recently announced a new incentive program. The company initiated a new student loan repayment program that allows for loan consolidation and reduced interest rates. The company will also pay a portion of loan premiums of most clinical employees, up to $20,000 per employee.

In addition, the company reimburses employees for all licenses and certification requirements and will pay up to $5,000 in tax-free tuition reimbursement annually to be used for a college education toward any role at the hospital.

Scott Lowe, chief executive officer for Physicians Regional Healthcare System, explained:

“We are excited to have a new way to recognize our employees for all that they do and we want to support them. Through these benefits, we hope Physicians Regional Pathways will ease the burden of student debt and allow employees to focus on achieving their goals and career success.”

Additional Florida Healthcare Systems that Offer Education Repayment Incentives: Physicians Regional isn't the only health care system in Florida to offer these types of programs. ShorePoint Health in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda offers similar loan repayment and college tuition programs. North Florida Regional Medical Center, Tallahassee Medical Center, Orlando Health, and Bayfront Health St. Petersburg reimburse college tuition for employees.

