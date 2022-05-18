Tampa Bay Lightning Fans Offer "Lucky Charms" To Travel with Team During Playoff Run

Hockey is filled with superstitions. Whether it is a playoff beard, or touching the goalposts a certain number of times, hockey players often have very specific rituals which they hope might offer good luck. Hockey fans can be just as superstitious, and some of them believe that they have lucky items that they can use on game day to bring their team a win.

The Tampa Bay Lightning wanted to harness the fans' "lucky charms" as the team looks to win another Stanley Cup. In a "call to charms," the team asked fans to lend lucky items for as long as the Lightning remain in the playoffs. At the end of the playoff run, the team will return the items to the fans who lent them.

Some of the "Charms" Were Inspiring. Others Were Fun: Fans came up with a wide variety of unique charms to travel with the team. There were special pucks, autographed jerseys and hats, Lightning toys, dog Lightning shirts, a baby Yoda wearing a Lightning jersey, and blue beads, to name just some of the items.

An example of an inspiring item was Angie Rodriguez's copy of the book "The Purpose Driven Life." Rodriguez is a nurse who says that the book gave her strength and inspiration when she battled stage three ovarian cancer during the pandemic.

Another inspiring donation was a piece of stick tape from 8-year-old Emerson McBroom. Along with the tape, there was an index card. In a child's writing, the card says:

"This is tape from my lucky hockey stick. I have won many championships, medals, and tournaments, and have scored many goals with it. I hope some of my stick tape brings you luck like it did for me. Go Bolts."

One could argue that the "lucky charms" are paying off. The Lightning is currently playing in round two of the playoffs after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series. Last night, the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the first game of round two.