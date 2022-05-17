Senior Ohio Dog Gets Forever Home After 2 Years in Shelter

A shelter dog named Janice is finally going home after two years in the Columbiana County Dog Pound in Lisbon, Ohio. Her forever family knew that she was meant to be their dog when they saw her on a news program.

What Happened?:

Janice is a mixed-breed, medium-sized dog who ended up at the shelter in 2020. At 7 years old, the shelter knew that Janice might need to find an open-minded family to adopt her, but they may not have expected how challenging it would ultimately be to find that family.

Columbiana County found Janice to be sweet and friendly, but not overly needy. Although Janice didn't get along with cats, and would need to be in a cat-free home, the shelter couldn't understand why Janice was continuously being passed over. Week after week, month after month, year after year, Janice saw other dogs get adopted. But Janice never did. No other dog had ever been at the shelter as long as Janice, and the shelter asked Facebook users to share her photo, hoping to find her a home.

In the meantime, Janice, now 9 years old, was featured on a news program, and that coverage is what Janice needed to gain the attention of the people who would soon become an important part of her life and her new family.

A couple who'd been looking for a dog saw Janice on the news, and the woman immediately knew that Janice was meant to be her dog. After the couple adopted Janice, the Columbiana County Dog Pound wrote that the couple were "kind and sweet" and that Janice adores them.

It may have taken this family a while to find each other, but they look happy now that they have.