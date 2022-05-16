Florida Building Mentioned in List of Coolest Buildings in the United States

Anyone who has traveled throughout the United States knows that all states offer visit-worthy structures that have an interesting history or architecture that makes them popular with locals and tourists. The travel website the Discoverer recently named the "coolest" buildings in every state in the United States.
There Are Arguably Many "Cool" Buildings in Florida: The Discover's choice for Florida's coolest building arguably had many worthy competitors. Florida offers buildings like Cloisters of the Monastery of (built in the 11th century,) Frank Lloyd Wright architecture at Florida Southern College, and the Henry B. Plant Museum, which is a National Historic Landmark, to name only a few.
The Coolest Building in Florida, According to the Discoverer: Ultimately, the Discoverer chose the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg as Florida's "coolest building." The project's architect, Yann Weymouth, has an impressive resume. He has also designed the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.
The Dali Museum building, which used limestone from Ocala, features a concrete rectangle with 18-inch-thick hurricane-proof walls paired with a geodesic glass bubble made up of 1,062 triangular pieces of glass called "the Enigma." Architectural Digest named the Dalí Museum as one of the 10 most interesting museum buildings in the world.
The Coolest Buildings in Every State, According to the Discoverer: Here are what the Discoverer considers the coolest buildings in every state.
Alabama - Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House
Alaska – Dr. Seuss House
Arizona - Chapel of the Holy Cross
Arkansas - Crystal Bridges Museum of Modern Art
California - The Wayfarers Chapel
Colorado - Air Force Academy Chapel
Connecticut - Grace Farms
Delaware - Grand Opera House, Wilmington
Florida - The Salvador Dalí Museum
Georgia - Center for Human and Civil Rights
Hawaii - USS Arizona Memorial
Idaho – Idaho State Capitol Building
Illinois - BAPS Shree Swaminarayan Mandir
Indiana - St. Meinrad Archabbey
Iowa - Visual Arts Building, University of Iowa
Kansas – Topeka High School
Kentucky - St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
Louisiana - Louisiana Old State Capitol
Maine - Portland Head Lighthouse
Maryland - George Peabody Library
Massachusetts - MIT Stata Center
Michigan - Grand Hotel
Minnesota – Cathedral of St. Paul
Mississippi – Longwood House
Missouri - Gateway Arch
Montana – Cathedral of St. Helena
Nebraska - Holy Family Shrine
Nevada - Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
New Hampshire - Searles Castle
New Jersey - Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart
New Mexico - Pueblo de Taos
New York - One World Trade Center
North Carolina – Biltmore Estate
North Dakota - Scandinavian Heritage Park
Ohio - Longaberger Company Headquarters
Oklahoma – The Gold Dome
Oregon – Portland's Union Station
Pennsylvania - Fallingwater House
Rhode Island – The Breakers
South Carolina – The Citadel
South Dakota - The World's Only Corn Palace
Tennessee - The Parthenon
Texas – Mission San Jose
Utah – The Salt Lake Temple
Vermont – The Dog Chapel
Virginia – Washington Dulles International Airport
Washington - Amazon Spheres
West Virginia – The Coal House, Williamson
Wisconsin - First Unitarian Society Meeting House
Wyoming - National Museum of Wildlife Art, Jackson
