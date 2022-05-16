Florida Building Mentioned in List of Coolest Buildings in the United States

Anyone who has traveled throughout the United States knows that all states offer visit-worthy structures that have an interesting history or architecture that makes them popular with locals and tourists. The travel website the Discoverer recently named the "coolest" buildings in every state in the United States.

There Are Arguably Many "Cool" Buildings in Florida: The Discover's choice for Florida's coolest building arguably had many worthy competitors. Florida offers buildings like Cloisters of the Monastery of (built in the 11th century,) Frank Lloyd Wright architecture at Florida Southern College, and the Henry B. Plant Museum, which is a National Historic Landmark, to name only a few.

The Coolest Building in Florida, According to the Discoverer: Ultimately, the Discoverer chose the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg as Florida's "coolest building." The project's architect, Yann Weymouth, has an impressive resume. He has also designed the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

The Dali Museum building, which used limestone from Ocala, features a concrete rectangle with 18-inch-thick hurricane-proof walls paired with a geodesic glass bubble made up of 1,062 triangular pieces of glass called "the Enigma." Architectural Digest named the Dalí Museum as one of the 10 most interesting museum buildings in the world.

The Coolest Buildings in Every State, According to the Discoverer: Here are what the Discoverer considers the coolest buildings in every state.

Alabama - Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House

Alaska – Dr. Seuss House

Arizona - Chapel of the Holy Cross

Arkansas - Crystal Bridges Museum of Modern Art

California - The Wayfarers Chapel

Colorado - Air Force Academy Chapel

Connecticut - Grace Farms

Delaware - Grand Opera House, Wilmington

Florida - The Salvador Dalí Museum

Georgia - Center for Human and Civil Rights

Hawaii - USS Arizona Memorial

Idaho – Idaho State Capitol Building

Illinois - BAPS Shree Swaminarayan Mandir

Indiana - St. Meinrad Archabbey

Iowa - Visual Arts Building, University of Iowa

Kansas – Topeka High School

Kentucky - St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

Louisiana - Louisiana Old State Capitol

Maine - Portland Head Lighthouse

Maryland - George Peabody Library

Massachusetts - MIT Stata Center

Michigan - Grand Hotel

Minnesota – Cathedral of St. Paul

Mississippi – Longwood House

Missouri - Gateway Arch

Montana – Cathedral of St. Helena

Nebraska - Holy Family Shrine

Nevada - Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

New Hampshire - Searles Castle

New Jersey - Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart

New Mexico - Pueblo de Taos

New York - One World Trade Center

North Carolina – Biltmore Estate

North Dakota - Scandinavian Heritage Park

Ohio - Longaberger Company Headquarters

Oklahoma – The Gold Dome

Oregon – Portland's Union Station

Pennsylvania - Fallingwater House

Rhode Island – The Breakers

South Carolina – The Citadel

South Dakota - The World's Only Corn Palace

Tennessee - The Parthenon

Texas – Mission San Jose

Utah – The Salt Lake Temple

Vermont – The Dog Chapel

Virginia – Washington Dulles International Airport

Washington - Amazon Spheres

West Virginia – The Coal House, Williamson

Wisconsin - First Unitarian Society Meeting House

Wyoming - National Museum of Wildlife Art, Jackson