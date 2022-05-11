Floridians Pay More for Car Insurance Than Residents of Most Other States, According to New Study

Housing, groceries, and gas are apparently not the only things that cost a bit more in Florida. According to Bankrate, drivers in Florida pay among the highest average insurance rates in the United States.
The Details: The site asserts that car insurance rates can vary by as much as hundreds of dollars, depending upon the state in which the driver resides. To prove this theory, Bankrate gathered an average of 2022 car insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services.
The results prove that there is a great deal of monetary difference between the cost of full insurance coverage in less expensive states like Maine and more expensive in states like New York. Specifically, drivers in Maine can obtain full coverage for $876 per year, while drivers in New York pay $2,996.
How Did Florida Fare?: Bankrate says that Florida has one of the highest rates for car insurance in the country. Specifically, Floridians pay $2,762 for full coverage and $997 for minimum coverage. Bankrate noted that car insurance in Florida comes in at $991 over the national average. The site theorized that the higher premiums could be due to Florida having high population density and Floridians spending more hours in congestion than the national average. Florida also has a high number of fatal car accidents, ranking third in the nation.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, more than 20% of Florida drivers are uninsured, which may also drive up insurance costs for the insured.
Here is a list of states with the average price paid for car insurance. The first number is full coverage, and the second number is minimum coverage. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $1,760, $443
Alaska: $1,770, $417
Arizona: $1,743, $579
Arkansas: $1,806, $437
California: $2,190, $619
Colorado: $2,019, $495
Connecticut: $1,533, $646
Delaware: $1,963, $747
Florida: $2,762, $997
Georgia: $1,985, $630
Hawaii: $1,206, $338
Idaho: $1,065, $271
Illinois: $1,548, $477
Indiana: $1,242, $329
Iowa: $1,254, $227
Kansas: $1,802, $419
Kentucky: $1,954, $658
Louisiana: $2,864, $807
Maine: $876, $227
Maryland: $1,931, $836
Massachusetts: $1,296, $446
Michigan: $2,345, $946
Minnesota: $1,692, $600
Mississippi: $1,701, $450
Missouri: $1,861, $504
Montana: $1,795, $310
Nebraska: $1,538, $367
Nevada: $2,426, $846
New Hampshire: $1,182, $324
New Jersey: $1,891, $855
New Mexico: $1,489, $347
New York: $2,996, $1,339
North Carolina: $1,392, $431
North Dakota: $1,225, $268
Ohio: $1,200, $336
Oklahoma: $1,902, $408
Oregon: $1,371, $625
Pennsylvania: $2,002, $441
Rhode Island: $1,847, $569
South Carolina: $1,464, $518
South Dakota: $1,542, $274
Tennessee: $1,383, $372
Texas: $1,868, $551
Utah: $1,449, $544
Vermont: $1,000, $242
Virginia: $1,340, $475
Washington: $1,313, $482
Washington, D.C.: $1,948, $613
West Virginia: $1,527, $427
Wisconsin: $1,249, $364
Wyoming: $1,510, $262
