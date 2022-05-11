Floridians Pay More for Car Insurance Than Residents of Most Other States, According to New Study

Housing, groceries, and gas are apparently not the only things that cost a bit more in Florida. According to Bankrate, drivers in Florida pay among the highest average insurance rates in the United States.

The Details: The site asserts that car insurance rates can vary by as much as hundreds of dollars, depending upon the state in which the driver resides. To prove this theory, Bankrate gathered an average of 2022 car insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services.

The results prove that there is a great deal of monetary difference between the cost of full insurance coverage in less expensive states like Maine and more expensive in states like New York. Specifically, drivers in Maine can obtain full coverage for $876 per year, while drivers in New York pay $2,996.

How Did Florida Fare?: Bankrate says that Florida has one of the highest rates for car insurance in the country. Specifically, Floridians pay $2,762 for full coverage and $997 for minimum coverage. Bankrate noted that car insurance in Florida comes in at $991 over the national average. The site theorized that the higher premiums could be due to Florida having high population density and Floridians spending more hours in congestion than the national average. Florida also has a high number of fatal car accidents, ranking third in the nation.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, more than 20% of Florida drivers are uninsured, which may also drive up insurance costs for the insured.

Here is a list of states with the average price paid for car insurance. The first number is full coverage, and the second number is minimum coverage. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $1,760, $443

Alaska: $1,770, $417

Arizona: $1,743, $579

Arkansas: $1,806, $437

California: $2,190, $619

Colorado: $2,019, $495

Connecticut: $1,533, $646

Delaware: $1,963, $747

Florida: $2,762, $997

Georgia: $1,985, $630

Hawaii: $1,206, $338

Idaho: $1,065, $271

Illinois: $1,548, $477

Indiana: $1,242, $329

Iowa: $1,254, $227

Kansas: $1,802, $419

Kentucky: $1,954, $658

Louisiana: $2,864, $807

Maine: $876, $227

Maryland: $1,931, $836

Massachusetts: $1,296, $446

Michigan: $2,345, $946

Minnesota: $1,692, $600

Mississippi: $1,701, $450

Missouri: $1,861, $504

Montana: $1,795, $310

Nebraska: $1,538, $367

Nevada: $2,426, $846

New Hampshire: $1,182, $324

New Jersey: $1,891, $855

New Mexico: $1,489, $347

New York: $2,996, $1,339

North Carolina: $1,392, $431

North Dakota: $1,225, $268

Ohio: $1,200, $336

Oklahoma: $1,902, $408

Oregon: $1,371, $625

Pennsylvania: $2,002, $441

Rhode Island: $1,847, $569

South Carolina: $1,464, $518

South Dakota: $1,542, $274

Tennessee: $1,383, $372

Texas: $1,868, $551

Utah: $1,449, $544

Vermont: $1,000, $242

Virginia: $1,340, $475

Washington: $1,313, $482

Washington, D.C.: $1,948, $613

West Virginia: $1,527, $427

Wisconsin: $1,249, $364

Wyoming: $1,510, $262