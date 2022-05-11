Florida's Safest Hospitals, According to the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had more "B's" than any other letter grade, with 58 hospitals receiving an "A", 65 receiving a "B," 47 receiving a "C," 5 receiving a "D," and 1 earning an "F."
The national average had 33% of U.S. hospitals receiving an "A," 24% receiving a "B," 36% receiving a "C," 7% receiving a "D," and fewer than 1 percent receiving an "F". Florida did not rank among the states with the highest percentage of A's. That honor went to North Carolina, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, and Michigan.
Here are the LeapFrog rankings of Florida hospitals. Veterans', children's, and specialty hospitals were not part of the rankings.
A-Rated Hospitals:
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Apopka, Apopka
- AdventHealth Carrollwood, Tampa
- AdventHealth Celebration, Celebration
- AdventHealth Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth DeLand, DeLand
- AdventHealth East Orlando, Orlando
- AdventHealth Fish Memorial, Orange City
- AdventHealth Kissimmee, Kissimmee
- AdventHealth North Pinellas, Tarpon Springs
- AdventHealth Orlando, Orlando
- AdventHealth Palm Coast, Palm Coast
- AdventHealth Sebring, Sebring
- AdventHealth Tampa, Tampa
- AdventHealth Waterman, Tavares
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel
- AdventHealth Winter Park, Winter Park
- AdventHealth Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside, Jacksonville
- Baptist Health South Florida South Miami Hospital, South Miami
- Baptist Health South Florida West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Miami
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Jacksonville Beach
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau, Fernandina Beach
- Baptist Medical Center South, Jacksonville
- Brandon Regional Hospital, Brandon
- Cape Coral Hospital, Cape Coral
- Capital Regional Medical Center, Tallahassee
- Central Florida Regional Hospital, Sanford
- Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston
- Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Sarasota
- Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood
- Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers
- Healthpark Medical Center, Fort Myers
- JFK Medical Center North Campus, West Palm Beach
- Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter
- Larkin Community Hospital, South Miami
- Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Jacksonville
- Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor
- Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville
- Memorial Hospital Miramar, Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Pembroke Pines
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, New Port Richey
- North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville
- Northside Hospital, St. Petersburg
- Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Clermont
- Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital, Longwood
- Orlando Health- Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando
- Palmetto General Hospital, Hialeah
- Raulerson Hospital, Okeechobee
- Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South, Riverview
- St. Joseph's Hospital North, Lutz
- St. Lucie Medical Center, Port St. Lucie
- Viera Hospital, Melbourne
B-Rated Hospitals
- AdventHealth Dade City, Dade City
- Adventhealth Heart of Florida, Davenport
- AdventHealth Lake Placid, Lake Placid
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, New Smyrna Beach
- AdventHealth Ocala, Ocala
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Pensacola
- Baptist Health South Florida Doctors Hospital, Coral Gables
- Blake Medical Center, Bradenton
- Broward Health Coral Springs, Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point, Fort Lauderdale
- Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach
- Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Stuart
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, Stuart
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Port St. Lucie
- Coral Gables Hospital, Coral Gables
- Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach
- Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte
- Florida Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale
- Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Panama City
- Hialeah Hospital, Hialeah
- Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale
- Lake City Medical Center, Lake City
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch
- Largo Medical Center, Largo
- Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute, Fort Pierce
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres
- Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton
- Medical Center of Trinity, Trinity
- Memorial Hospital of Tampa, Tampa
- Memorial Hospital West, Pembroke Pines
- Memorial Regional Hospital, Hollywood
- Memorial Regional Hospital South, Hollywood
- Mercy Hospital, Miami
- Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach
- North Shore Medical Center, Miami
- Northwest Medical Center, Margate
- Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville
- Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando
- Osceola Regional Medical Center, Kissimmee
- Palms of Pasadena Hospital, Saint Petersburg
- Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee
- Parrish Medical Center, Titusville
- Putnam Community Medical Center, Palatka
- Sacred Heart Hospital On The Emerald Coast, Miramar Beach
- South Bay Hospital, Sun City Center
- South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City
- St. Anthony's Hospital, Saint Petersburg
- St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa
- St. Petersburg General Hospital, St. Petersburg
- St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County, Middleburg
- St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside, Jacksonville
- Tampa General Hospital, Tampa
- Twin Cities Hospital, Niceville
- UF Health Jacksonville, Jacksonville
- UF Health North, Jacksonville
- University Hospital and Medical Center, Tamarac
- Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Venice
- Wellington Regional Medical Center, Wellington
- West Boca Medical Center, Boca Raton
- West Florida Hospital, Pensacola
- Westside Regional Medical Center, Plantation
C-Rated Hospitals
- AdventHealth Lake Wales, Lake Wales
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, Aventura
- Baptist Health South Florida Baptist Hospital of Miami, Miami
- Baptist Health South Florida Homestead Hospital, Homestead
- Baptist Hospital, Pensacola
- Bartow Regional Medical Center, Bartow
- Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte
- Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda
- Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, Saint Petersburg
- Bethesda Hospital Inc., Boynton Beach
- Bethesda Hospital West, Boynton Beach
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Raton
- Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale
- Broward Health North, Pompano Beach
- Flagler Hospital, Saint Augustine
- Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Fort Walton Beach
- Good Samaritan Medical Center, West Palm Beach
- Gulf Breeze Hospital, Gulf Breeze
- Halifax Health Medical Center - Port Orange, Port Orange
- Highlands Regional Medical Center, Sebring
- Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami
- Jackson North Medical Center, North Miami Beach
- Jackson South Medical Center, Miami
- JFK Medical Center, Atlantis
- Kendall Regional Medical Center, Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital - Palm Springs Campus, Hialeah
- Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg
- Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Melbourne
- NCH Baker Hospital, Naples
- NCH North Naples Hospital, Naples
- North Okaloosa Medical Center, Crestview
- Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala
- Orlando Health Health Central Hospital, Ocoee
- Oviedo Medical Center, Oviedo
- Palm Bay Hospital, Palm Bay
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens
- Plantation General Hospital, Plantation
- Poinciana Medical Center, Kissimmee
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Rockledge
- St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, St. Cloud
- St. Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach
- The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages
- UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville
- West Marion Community Hospital, Ocala
- Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven
D-Rated Hospitals
- Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach
- Jackson Hospital, Marianna
- Physicians Regional Medical Center - Collier Boulevard, Naples
- Physicians Regional Medical Center - Pine Ridge, Naples
- Sebastian River Medical Center, Sebastian
F-Rated Hospitals
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Tallahassee
