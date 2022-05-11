Florida's Safest Hospitals, According to the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had more "B's" than any other letter grade, with 58 hospitals receiving an "A", 65 receiving a "B," 47 receiving a "C," 5 receiving a "D," and 1 earning an "F."

The national average had 33% of U.S. hospitals receiving an "A," 24% receiving a "B," 36% receiving a "C," 7% receiving a "D," and fewer than 1 percent receiving an "F". Florida did not rank among the states with the highest percentage of A's. That honor went to North Carolina, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, and Michigan.

Here are the LeapFrog rankings of Florida hospitals. Veterans', children's, and specialty hospitals were not part of the rankings.

A-Rated Hospitals:

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Altamonte Springs

AdventHealth Apopka, Apopka

AdventHealth Carrollwood, Tampa

AdventHealth Celebration, Celebration

AdventHealth Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach

AdventHealth DeLand, DeLand

AdventHealth East Orlando, Orlando

AdventHealth Fish Memorial, Orange City

AdventHealth Kissimmee, Kissimmee

AdventHealth North Pinellas, Tarpon Springs

AdventHealth Orlando, Orlando

AdventHealth Palm Coast, Palm Coast

AdventHealth Sebring, Sebring

AdventHealth Tampa, Tampa

AdventHealth Waterman, Tavares

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Winter Park, Winter Park

AdventHealth Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside, Jacksonville

Baptist Health South Florida South Miami Hospital, South Miami

Baptist Health South Florida West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Miami

Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Jacksonville Beach

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Jacksonville

Baptist Medical Center Nassau, Fernandina Beach

Baptist Medical Center South, Jacksonville

Brandon Regional Hospital, Brandon

Cape Coral Hospital, Cape Coral

Capital Regional Medical Center, Tallahassee

Central Florida Regional Hospital, Sanford

Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Sarasota

Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood

Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers

Healthpark Medical Center, Fort Myers

JFK Medical Center North Campus, West Palm Beach

Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter

Larkin Community Hospital, South Miami

Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Jacksonville

Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor

Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville

Memorial Hospital Miramar, Miramar

Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Pembroke Pines

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, New Port Richey

North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville

Northside Hospital, St. Petersburg

Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Clermont

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital, Longwood

Orlando Health- Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando

Palmetto General Hospital, Hialeah

Raulerson Hospital, Okeechobee

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson

Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota

St. Joseph's Hospital - South, Riverview

St. Joseph's Hospital North, Lutz

St. Lucie Medical Center, Port St. Lucie

Viera Hospital, Melbourne

B-Rated Hospitals

AdventHealth Dade City, Dade City

Adventhealth Heart of Florida, Davenport

AdventHealth Lake Placid, Lake Placid

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, New Smyrna Beach

AdventHealth Ocala, Ocala

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Pensacola

Baptist Health South Florida Doctors Hospital, Coral Gables

Blake Medical Center, Bradenton

Broward Health Coral Springs, Coral Springs

Broward Health Imperial Point, Fort Lauderdale

Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach

Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach

Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Stuart

Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, Stuart

Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Port St. Lucie

Coral Gables Hospital, Coral Gables

Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach

Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte

Florida Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Panama City

Hialeah Hospital, Hialeah

Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale

Lake City Medical Center, Lake City

Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch

Largo Medical Center, Largo

Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute, Fort Pierce

Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres

Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton

Medical Center of Trinity, Trinity

Memorial Hospital of Tampa, Tampa

Memorial Hospital West, Pembroke Pines

Memorial Regional Hospital, Hollywood

Memorial Regional Hospital South, Hollywood

Mercy Hospital, Miami

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater

Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach

North Shore Medical Center, Miami

Northwest Medical Center, Margate

Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando

Osceola Regional Medical Center, Kissimmee

Palms of Pasadena Hospital, Saint Petersburg

Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee

Parrish Medical Center, Titusville

Putnam Community Medical Center, Palatka

Sacred Heart Hospital On The Emerald Coast, Miramar Beach

South Bay Hospital, Sun City Center

South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

St. Anthony's Hospital, Saint Petersburg

St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa

St. Petersburg General Hospital, St. Petersburg

St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County, Middleburg

St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside, Jacksonville

Tampa General Hospital, Tampa

Twin Cities Hospital, Niceville

UF Health Jacksonville, Jacksonville

UF Health North, Jacksonville

University Hospital and Medical Center, Tamarac

Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Venice

Wellington Regional Medical Center, Wellington

West Boca Medical Center, Boca Raton

West Florida Hospital, Pensacola

Westside Regional Medical Center, Plantation

C-Rated Hospitals

AdventHealth Lake Wales, Lake Wales

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, Aventura

Baptist Health South Florida Baptist Hospital of Miami, Miami

Baptist Health South Florida Homestead Hospital, Homestead

Baptist Hospital, Pensacola

Bartow Regional Medical Center, Bartow

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte

Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, Saint Petersburg

Bethesda Hospital Inc., Boynton Beach

Bethesda Hospital West, Boynton Beach

Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Raton

Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale

Broward Health North, Pompano Beach

Flagler Hospital, Saint Augustine

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Fort Walton Beach

Good Samaritan Medical Center, West Palm Beach

Gulf Breeze Hospital, Gulf Breeze

Halifax Health Medical Center - Port Orange, Port Orange

Highlands Regional Medical Center, Sebring

Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne

Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami

Jackson North Medical Center, North Miami Beach

Jackson South Medical Center, Miami

JFK Medical Center, Atlantis

Kendall Regional Medical Center, Miami

Larkin Community Hospital - Palm Springs Campus, Hialeah

Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg

Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin

Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Melbourne

NCH Baker Hospital, Naples

NCH North Naples Hospital, Naples

North Okaloosa Medical Center, Crestview

Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala

Orlando Health Health Central Hospital, Ocoee

Oviedo Medical Center, Oviedo

Palm Bay Hospital, Palm Bay

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens

Plantation General Hospital, Plantation

Poinciana Medical Center, Kissimmee

Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Rockledge

St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, St. Cloud

St. Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach

The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages

UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville

West Marion Community Hospital, Ocala

Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven

D-Rated Hospitals

Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach

Jackson Hospital, Marianna

Physicians Regional Medical Center - Collier Boulevard, Naples

Physicians Regional Medical Center - Pine Ridge, Naples

Sebastian River Medical Center, Sebastian

F-Rated Hospitals