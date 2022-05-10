Florida City, FL

Florida City is Mentioned in a List of the Top 20 Park Systems in the United States

According to Trust for Public Land, a non-profit organization that evaluates the nation's park system, access to public parks is essential to public health and strong communities. However, Trust asserts that many U.S. citizens don't have access to parks.

To see which American cities had the best park systems, Trust for Public Land evaluated 100 of the largest U.S. cities to determine how well each city meets the need for parks. Trust used four criteria, as follows:

  • acreage – the median park size;
  • investment – the spending per city resident;
  • amenities – an average of park facilities on a per capita basis;
  • access – the percentage of the population living within a 10-minute walk of a public park.

How Did Florida Fare?: Overall, Florida did not have a particularly strong showing - unless you consider the ranking of St. Petersburg. Only six Florida cities showed up in the top 100 park systems in the United States.

Miami came in 48th, Tampa came in 60th, Orlando came in 66th, Jacksonville came in 81st, and Hialeah came in 94th. However, St. Petersburg made the top 20 and came in at number 14.

Trust for Public Land praised St. Petersburg for planting trees to encourage shaded neighborhoods, restoring wetlands, creating "living shorelines," installing oyster reefs, and committing to renewable energy in its parks system. The site also found that 77% of St. Petersburg residents are within a 10-minute walk of a park. St. Petersburg has 184 parks.

The Top 50 Park Systems:

Here is the list of the top 50 Park Systems in the United States:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. St. Paul, MN
  3. Arlington, VA
  4. Cincinnati, OH
  5. Minneapolis, MN
  6. Chicago, IL
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Irvine, CA
  9. Seattle, WA
  10. New York, NY
  11. Portland, OR
  12. Boston, MA
  13. Madison, WI
  14. St. Petersburg, FL
  15. Plano, TX
  16. Pittsburg, PA
  17. Spokane, WA
  18. Denver, CO
  19. St. Louis, MO
  20. Henderson, NV
  21. Kansas City, MO
  22. Fremont, CA
  23. Cleveland, OH
  24. Lincoln, NE
  25. Des Moines, IA
  26. San Jose, CA
  27. Atlanta, GA
  28. Milwaukee, WI
  29. San Diego, CA
  30. Baltimore, MD
  31. Sacramento, CA
  32. Philadelphia, PA
  33. Aurora, CO
  34. Albuquerque, NM
  35. Buffalo, NY
  36. Jersey City, NJ
  37. Boise, ID
  38. New Orleans, LA
  39. Austin, TX
  40. Oakland, CA
  41. Long Beach, CA
  42. Virginia Beach, VA
  43. Las Vegas, NV
  44. Honolulu, HI
  45. Richmond, VA
  46. Omaha, NE
  47. Newark, NJ
  48. Miami, FL
  49. Toledo, OH
  50. Raleigh, NC

