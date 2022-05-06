Florida Beach Mentioned in List of Top Beaches in the United States

Florida is known in part for its tourism. And one of its most popular tourist attractions is its beaches. According to Science Trends, Florida has at least 360 miles of coastline and at least 189 official beaches. Siesta Key was named the number 1 beach in America by TripAdvisor in 2020, and many Florida beaches are loved by both locals and tourists.

Travel + Leisure recently released its list of the top 25 beaches in the United States. The list includes beaches from all over the country, from New York to Hawaii and California to Florida.

What Criteria Was Used?: The site used criteria such as sand, waves, seclusion, accessible parking, public transportation, a boardwalk or entertainment, and the number of shaded trees.

How Did Florida Fare?: Only one Florida beach made the list, and it wasn't Siesta Key. It was Clearwater Beach, which came in at number 5. Travel + Leisure mentioned the beach's "gorgeous white sand," as well as the entertainment offered at Pier 60 and the onsite playground. The site appreciated the availability of cabanas and umbrella chairs. And it noted the fishing and the beautiful sunsets.

Travel + Leisure isn't the only site that has recognized Clearwater Beach. TripAdvisor named it the top beach in the United States in 2018 and 2019.

The Rest of the List: As you see below, a beach from Kauai, Hawaii took the top spot. The site appreciated that the Hawaiian beach technically offered two beaches in one location - a shallow option on one side and another option for surfing, snorkeling, and boogie boarding on the other side. Many of the beaches that ranked highly had boardwalks or many activities available.

Here is the full list of the beaches that Travel + Leisure considered the top 25 in the United States, from first to last.