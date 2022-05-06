Florida Beach Mentioned in List of Top Beaches in the United States

Florida is known in part for its tourism. And one of its most popular tourist attractions is its beaches. According to Science Trends, Florida has at least 360 miles of coastline and at least 189 official beaches. Siesta Key was named the number 1 beach in America by TripAdvisor in 2020, and many Florida beaches are loved by both locals and tourists.

Travel + Leisure recently released its list of the top 25 beaches in the United States. The list includes beaches from all over the country, from New York to Hawaii and California to Florida.

What Criteria Was Used?: The site used criteria such as sand, waves, seclusion, accessible parking, public transportation, a boardwalk or entertainment, and the number of shaded trees.

How Did Florida Fare?: Only one Florida beach made the list, and it wasn't Siesta Key. It was Clearwater Beach, which came in at number 5. Travel + Leisure mentioned the beach's "gorgeous white sand," as well as the entertainment offered at Pier 60 and the onsite playground. The site appreciated the availability of cabanas and umbrella chairs. And it noted the fishing and the beautiful sunsets.

Travel + Leisure isn't the only site that has recognized Clearwater Beach. TripAdvisor named it the top beach in the United States in 2018 and 2019.

The Rest of the List: As you see below, a beach from Kauai, Hawaii took the top spot. The site appreciated that the Hawaiian beach technically offered two beaches in one location - a shallow option on one side and another option for surfing, snorkeling, and boogie boarding on the other side. Many of the beaches that ranked highly had boardwalks or many activities available.

Here is the full list of the beaches that Travel + Leisure considered the top 25 in the United States, from first to last.

  1. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
  2. Ocean City, Maryland
  3. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
  4. Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  5. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  6. Harris Beach, Oregon
  7. Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
  8. Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
  9. Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
  10. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
  11. Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
  12. Santa Monica Beach, California
  13. Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
  14. North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia
  15. Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts
  16. Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York
  17. Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont
  18. Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama
  19. Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota
  20. Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey
  21. Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  22. Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
  23. Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington
  24. Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut
  25. Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

