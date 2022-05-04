Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities Where People Are Moving To

The pandemic saw many people pack up and move to new locations. The ability to work remotely gave people additional options, and many took full advantage of this. According to the moving company PODS, even as the pandemic slows, people are still moving. And many of them prefer the southeastern part of the United States, particularly Florida.

PODS looked at its moving data from 2021 to the beginning of 2022. The site wished to determine the most common destinations that people were moving to or from.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had 6 cities in the top 20 cities where people were moving to. Sarasota took the top spot as the most popular destination overall.

Housing and rent prices have been up significantly in many Florida cities. However, PODS says that buyers and renters from big cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco may still get more value in Florida, where there is no state income tax. PODS also wrote that Florida had 53 percent more new residents than Texas, the second most popular destination to move to.

PODS theorized that the cities which made the top of the list typically have lower costs of living, less volatile weather, and more generous access to nature.

Here are the top cities where people are moving to, according to PODS

1 Sarasota, FL

2 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

3 Nashville, TN

4 Tampa Bay, FL

5 Ocala, FL

6 Myrtle Beach, SC/Wilmington, NC

7 Knoxville, TN

8 Atlanta, GA

9 Orlando, FL

10 Phoenix, AZ

11 Jacksonville, FL

12 Houston, TX

13 San Antonio, TX

14 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC

15 Melbourne, FL

16 Austin, TX

17 Asheville, NC

18 Charlotte, NC

19 Boise, ID

20 Portland, ME

PODS also created a list of the top cities where people were moving away from. California did not fare well on the list, taking two of the top 10 spots.

Here is the list of cities where people are moving away from.

1 Los Angeles, CA

2 Northern California (San Francisco area)

3 Chicago, IL

4 Long Island, NY

5 Central New Jersey

6 Seattle, WA

7 Washington, D.C.

8 Stockton-Modesto, CA

9 Hudson Valley, NY

10 Philadelphia, PA

PODS theorized that the places where people wanted to move from mostly went to hubs for major employers that have begun to allow employees to work remotely. This shift allows large numbers of people to move to a new area of their choosing.