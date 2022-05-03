The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
But which cities in Florida are the best places to retire? Southern Living has attempted to answer this question by ranking what it feels are the 10 best retirement spots. Here is the list of cities, with the attributes that the site found notable for each location.
- Boynton Beach - The site noted that this Palm Beach location is known for its beaches and golfing. According to data from the 2019 U. S. Census, Boynton Beach had a population of 76,832.
- Clermont- This small town only has a population of 35,000. Southern Living notes its proximity to Orlando, its small-town feel, its historic downtown, and its access to lakes.
- Delray Beach - Southing Living touts the coastal beauty of this town, its ample arts offerings, and its wildlife watching.
- Dunedin - A small town with a population of only 36,000, the site mentions Dunedin's proximity to Tampa and Clearwater, and outdoor treasures like Caladesi Island State Park and Honeymoon Island State Park.
- Naples - Southern Living says that locals would like to keep this small town a secret, but the golf courses, parks, beaches, restaurants, and shops make secret-keeping unlikely.
- Sarasota - This town is close to beaches, but also has its own attractions in the way of art museums, aquariums, and botanical gardens.
- St. Augustine - The oldest town in the country, St. Augustine has memorable architecture and historic sites. There is also plenty of natural beauty, including Anastasia State Park and the Atlantic beaches.
- Pensacola - Although the site concedes that this city can get crowded during tourist season, it also has much natural beauty to offer, including miles of federally protected coastline and beautiful beaches.
- Port St. Lucie, Ranked as the third best place to retire by U.S. News and World Report in 2020, this community has lots of access to the Atlantic Ocean. You'll also find natural treasures such as the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, Riverwalk Boardwalk, and North Fork St. Lucie Aquatic Preserve.
- Venice - People who love the outdoors may find Venice a good fit. It offers Caspersen Beach, Venetian Water Way Park, Oscar Scherer State Park, and trails with access to the Intracoastal Waterway.
