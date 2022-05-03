The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.

But which cities in Florida are the best places to retire? Southern Living has attempted to answer this question by ranking what it feels are the 10 best retirement spots. Here is the list of cities, with the attributes that the site found notable for each location.