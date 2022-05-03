Tips For Dealing With Lovebugs in Florida

Pretty soon, it is going to be lovebug season in Florida. When this happens, it's not uncommon to see the bugs around your home or office, but they're arguably most troublesome when they get on the paint of your car. According to ABC Action News, May is the beginning of the mating season for lovebugs, and this season lasts about four weeks. During this time, you may see the bugs during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some tips to help minimize the effects of the bugs.

Wax Your Car Beforehand: The Auto Trader suggests waxing your car before mating season begins. This will help to keep the bugs from sticking to your car paint. Wet dryer sheets can work well in loosening the bugs from your car, but always check an inconspicuous area of paint first. It's a good idea to clean the bugs off of your car as soon as you notice them because the bugs are acidic and can damage the paint if left on too long. They also become more difficult to remove over time. Here's an example from Twitter of a Disney bus with an extreme amount of lovebugs.

Run Fans Inside: According to the Farmer's Almanac, turning fans on a high setting inside can keep the bugs from having a place to land.

Keep Your Lawn Mowed: Bug larvae thrive in thatch, so you can discourage their breeding by keeping your yard cut and debris picked up.

Use a Homemade Spray to Discourage Them: If you have the bugs in your home, you can make a homemade spray with items you may already have. Add 3 tablespoons of mouthwash and 3 tablespoons of citrus dish soap to 1 cup of water and spray in areas of infestation.

Although many Floridians see the bugs as annoying, they're actually good for the environment. The bugs redistribute essential nutrients back into the ground and help to decompose plant material.