Tips For Dealing With Lovebugs in Florida

Run Fans Inside: According to the Farmer's Almanac, turning fans on a high setting inside can keep the bugs from having a place to land.
Keep Your Lawn Mowed: Bug larvae thrive in thatch, so you can discourage their breeding by keeping your yard cut and debris picked up.
Use a Homemade Spray to Discourage Them: If you have the bugs in your home, you can make a homemade spray with items you may already have. Add 3 tablespoons of mouthwash and 3 tablespoons of citrus dish soap to 1 cup of water and spray in areas of infestation.
Although many Floridians see the bugs as annoying, they're actually good for the environment. The bugs redistribute essential nutrients back into the ground and help to decompose plant material.
