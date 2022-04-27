Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Woman Uses Recycled Plastic Grocery Bags to Make Mats for the Homeless

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kX5kX_0fLsqRKy00
News4JAX, YouTube Screenshot

A Sarasota woman who wanted to make a difference to others has found a way to help both the homeless and the environment.

What Happened?:

Michele Penn was looking for a way to help others, but she wasn't sure how she could be of use. One day, she was scrolling through Facebook when she saw women using plastic grocery bags to make mats for the homeless. Michele suspected that this was the idea she'd been waiting for: She told Your Observer.com:

“It touched me so much to hear the gratitude of these homeless people who were so appreciative that the ground was wet and they didn’t have to lie on the wet ground. I saw that on Facebook and thought, ‘That’s it! I can learn how to do that.’

Improving the Mat-Making Process:

Although Michele was enthusiastic, she didn't know how to crochet. So she started watching YouTube videos. Her first mat took her 33 hours. Today, Michele can make the mats more quickly because she has people in the community who help her. Michele will teach anyone willing to learn how to make the mats - from school children to residents of nursing homes.

Once Michele sped up the process of making the mats, she started to get creative in the construction of them. She'd visit different stores to get bags in different colors so she could make patterns. Each mat uses over 500 grocery bags that might otherwise be thrown away.

The Finished Products:

The finished mats are soft, durable, and easy to clean. They also keep the people who use them from having to lay directly on the hard, wet, or dirty ground. The recipients are usually surprised that someone is giving them something hand-made. Although Michele gives finished mats to the Salvation Army for distribution, she sometimes gives them away on her own.

To date, Michele and the communities who help her have made over 200 mats and used over 100,000 bags. Michele says the process of making the mats is quite easy, and even young children can use safety scissors to cut the bags into strips while older children can learn to crochet.

Here is a video of Michele teaching children how to make the mats:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
4992 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

While Some Deem Florida Unaffordable, People Migrating from Other Places May Still Find it Reasonably Priced

CBS' Money Watch just named Florida the "least affordable place to live in the United States." This declaration is based on rents that have risen by double digits in many Florida cities while Florida's median household income is lower than many other states. In places like Miami, some residents pay 60% of their household income on rent.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The Best High Schools and School Districts in Florida, According to U.S. News and World Report

In times past, many families would choose to attend their neighborhood high school out of convenience and a lack of other options. Today however, many families have several high school options from which to choose. Florida families specifically can choose a traditional public school, a charter school, a magnet school, a private school, a virtual school, or homeschooling.

Read full story
5 comments
Melbourne, FL

The Brevard Zoo Welcomes a Baby Spider Monkey With "Batman" Markings on Face

It's the time of year where Zoos across the country are welcoming baby animals. The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, is no exception. The Zoo recently welcomed a baby black-handed spider monkey with a unique "batman" marking on its face.

Read full story
Florida City, FL

Florida City Mentioned on List of Destinations Travelers Return to Over and Over Again

After the pandemic curtailed travel, many Americans are ready to travel again. According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel spending has slowly been inching up to 2019 levels. Although travel destinations are as individual as the person who is traveling, some travelers are choosing to visit well-known and well-loved destinations that are familiar.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Two Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Cities Where Diversity is Increasing the Most

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released in 2020, the United States has become more diverse than ever before. Nicholas Jones, the director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach in the U.S. Census Bureau's Population Division, told CNN:

Read full story
41 comments
Greenacres, FL

Florida Chihuahua is The Guinness Book of World Records' Oldest Living Dog

It may be difficult to calculate the exact "dog years" age of a chihuahua named TobyKeith, but the Guinness Book of World Records has recently declared him the oldest living dog.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Rents in Some Florida Cities Up as Much as 58% Over the Course of Two Years

If recent data is any indication, rents in Florida don't appear to be cooling off. The real estate website Realtor.com just released rent data from March of 2022. The site also compiled a list of the 10 biggest growth markets. The news was arguably not good for Floridians looking to rent. For the 8th month in a row, rental prices in many cities have risen by double digits.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Cities that Still Have Homes Under $150,000

Buying a home under $150,000 didn't seem out of the question all that long ago. But today, a home priced in that range is somewhat rare. According to Statista, the average home price in America is $453,700, so its not uncommon to wonder where one can buy a reasonably priced home today.

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

The Highest-Rated Restaurants in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Most people have a favorite restaurant, but "the best" restaurant in town is subjective. People may prefer a restaurant because it serves a favorite type of food or is close to home. Still, there are restaurants in the Tampa area that are repeatedly highly-rated by large groups of people. Although these highly-rated restaurants are diverse and serve different types of foods, one attribute keeps showing up - excellence. Many people expect excellent food, quality, service, and experiences when they dine out.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Boy Scouts are Helping to Regrow Endangered Coral Reefs

Coral reefs are a vital part of Florida's ecosystem. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, coral reefs create habitats that offer shelter, food, and breeding sites for plants and animals. According to Sarah Fangman of the National Marine Sanctuary, each kilometer of coral provides Florida with a million dollars of flood protection along Florida's shore line.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Almost Half of Floridians Say Inflation Has Impacted Their Ability To Pay Their Bills, New USF Survey Finds

A new public opinion survey by the University of South Florida sheds light on how many Floridians feel about inflation, housing, discretionary spending, and travel. USF surveyed 600 Floridians from March 31 to April 12, 2022. The researchers found that many Floridians' financial decisions have been impacted by inflation and current financial conditions.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Counties Mentioned in List of U.S. Counties Where Home Ownership Has Become Unaffordable

Home prices have been rapidly rising over the past few years. Supply chain shortages from the pandemic have slowed down new construction, which has lowered inventory. And many people who are now free to work remotely have chosen to move to smaller, or more affordable towns, which taps supply even more. According to CBS News, as of January of 2022, home prices had risen almost 20% on average. But that is only the average. Some places in the United States have had higher increases than others.

Read full story
10 comments
Panama City, FL

Panama City High School Senior Accepted to 27 Prestigious Colleges and Awarded $4 Million in College Scholarships

Many high school seniors struggle with the decision of where to attend college. But a Panama City senior named Jonathon Walker has a bit of a different struggle than many. He has been accepted to all of the colleges to which he applied and offered $4 million in college scholarships.

Read full story
4 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Realtor Captures the Competitiveness of Raleigh's Real Estate Market at a Crowded Open House

Raleigh's housing inventory has been recently shrinking. Supply chain issues from the pandemic have slowed down new construction. And Raleigh has become a popular destination for people looking to relocate. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, Raleigh was the 10th most popular relocation destination in the United States in 2021. These two factors happening at roughly the same time means that the inventory of available and affordable homes is sometimes lower than demand.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida is Mentioned in List of States With the Highest Tax Refunds

In today's economy, many Americans may be thinking about their tax refunds right now. According to the website Go Banking Rates, four out of five Americans plan to use their tax refunds to pay down debt or contribute to savings. And according to a recent study by Lending Tree, many of us may be getting refunds. But some states get higher refunds than others.

Read full story
Florida State

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.

Read full story
25 comments
Estero, FL

Supportive Florida Dad Is There for Daughter as She Gets Nursing Exam Results

Sometimes, when life gets stressful, it helps to have a parent's support. When one is getting what might be life-altering news, it sometimes helps to have mom or dad close by. Shannon Rosen of Estero, Florida, decided to let her dad, Mark Rosen, share the moment when she received the results of her nursing certification exam. Shannon had worked for this moment for years but was reluctant to look at her results when the moment came.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

The Highest-Ranking High Schools in Florida, According to Niche

As American colleges become more and more competitive in their admissions processes, so do some high schools. According to the website college admissions strategies, college admissions have become more competitive because more students are applying, and they're applying to several schools.

Read full story
23 comments

A Four-Day Work Week is Gaining Momentum and is Being Tested by American Workers

Thousands of employees in the United States and Canada are testing a pilot program that shortens the current work week and gives employees the option of working four days per week.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy