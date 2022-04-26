Rents in Some Florida Cities Up as Much as 58% Over the Course of Two Years

If recent data is any indication, rents in Florida don't appear to be cooling off. The real estate website Realtor.com just released rent data from March of 2022. The site also compiled a list of the 10 biggest growth markets. The news was arguably not good for Floridians looking to rent. For the 8th month in a row, rental prices in many cities have risen by double digits.

The site also noted a continuing real estate trend. People appear to be moving away from larger, more expensive metropolitan areas to smaller, more affordable areas. As a result, cities in the Sun Belt region made the list of the fastest-growing markets with rising rental rates from March 2020-March 2022.

How Did Florida Fare on the List?:

Florida had cities in 4 of the top 10 fastest-growing markets. Miami took the top spot with a rent increase of 58% over two years. Tampa came in third with a rental rate increase of 45.8%. Orlando and Jacksonville also made the list with rental rises of 34.7 and 29.2, percent respectively.

Markets that Grew and Had Rent Increases:

Below are the 10 biggest-growth markets between 2020-2022. The first number is the percent of rental increase. The second number is the median cost of rent.

1 Miami, Florida, 58.0%, $2,988

2 Riverside, California, 48.2%, $2,687

3 Tampa, Florida, 45.8%, $2,114

4 Memphis, Tennessee, 41.4%, $1,403

5 Orlando, Florida, 34.7%, $1,886

6 Las Vegas, Nevada, 34.4%, $1,623

7 New Orleans, Louisiana, 33.3%, $1,800

8 Richmond, Virginia, 30.0%, $1,430

9 Jacksonville, Florida, 29.2%, $1,580

10 Phoenix, Arizona, 29.0%, 1,896

Markets With the Smallest Growth and Smallest Rent Increases

Conversely, the site also looked at smaller-growth markets where rent went down slightly or rose at lower areas than most large cities. Those cities are listed as follows.

1 Buffalo, N.Y., -2.3%, $1,293

2 San Jose, California, 0.1%, $3,075

3 San Francisco, California, 0.3%, $2,982

4 Minneapolis, Minnesota, 3.9%, $1,572

5 Washington, DC, 5.1%, $2,093

6 Seattle, Washington, 6.1%, $2,129

7 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 6.3%, $1,485

8 Chicago, Illinois, 6.7%, $1,856

9 Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 8.4%, $1,515

10 Detroit, Michigan, 8.8%, $1,360