Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Cities that Still Have Homes Under $150,000

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481MZo_0fJfs0l700
Scott Webb, Unsplash

Buying a home under $150,000 didn't seem out of the question all that long ago. But today, a home priced in that range is somewhat rare. According to Statista, the average home price in America is $453,700, so its not uncommon to wonder where one can buy a reasonably priced home today.

What Cities Still Have Inventory Of Reasonably Priced Homes?: The website Point2Homes wanted to know the answer to this question, so it had analysts look at homes in the fifty largest cities in the United States to see which cities still had homes available under $150,000. The site found that in 46 of the 50 cities, homes priced $150,000 and under could be found in less than 5% of all homes currently on the market. In fact, only two markets had over 10% of home inventories priced under the $150,000 threshold. One was in Arizona, and the other was in Florida.

How Did Florida Fare?: Florida had four cities that placed on the list of 25 cities that still had some inventory under $150,000. St. Petersburg came in at number 2, Tampa came in 5th, Miami placed 21st, and Hialeah was 23rd.

Here is the rest of the list, from first to last. The first number listed is the median home price. The second number listed is the share of listings that were under $150,000.

1 Mesa, Arizona, $442,000, 14.82%

2 Saint Petersburg, Florida, $355,000, 12.34%

3 Dallas, Texas, $400,000, 5.94%

4 Tampa, Florida, $360,000, 5.43%

5 Honolulu, Hawaii $870,000, 4.92%

6 Bakersfield, California, $353,000, 4.75%

7 Santa Ana, California, $779,000, 4.39%

8 Fresno, California, $365,000, 3.72%

9 Riverside, California, $608,000, 3.64%

10 Sacramento, California, $480,000, 3.44%

11 Chula Vista, California, $731,000, 3.42%

12 Spokane, Washington, $400,000, 3.03%

13 Atlanta, Georgia, $395,000, 2.72%

14 Stockton, California, $420,000, 2.41%

15 Washington, D.C., $664,000, 2.40%

16 Anaheim, California, $766,000, 2.34%

17 Boise, Idaho, $525,000, 2.33%

18 Austin, Texas $576,000, 2.27%

19 Long Beach, California $800,000, 2.26%

20 Las Vegas, Nevada, $410,000, 2.05%

21 Miami, Florida, $490,000, 2.04%

22 Charlotte, North Carolina, $367,000, 1.63%

23 Hialeah, Florida $365,000, 1.47%

24 San Diego, California, $915,000, 1.03%

25 Fremont, California, $1,400,000, 1.02%

