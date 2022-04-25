The Highest-Rated Restaurants in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Most people have a favorite restaurant, but "the best" restaurant in town is subjective. People may prefer a restaurant because it serves a favorite type of food or is close to home. Still, there are restaurants in the Tampa area that are repeatedly highly-rated by large groups of people. Although these highly-rated restaurants are diverse and serve different types of foods, one attribute keeps showing up - excellence. Many people expect excellent food, quality, service, and experiences when they dine out.

What restaurants in Tampa fit that bill for locals and visitors? The website Stacker wanted to find out, so it used data from Trip Advisor to determine the 30 highest-rated restaurants in Tampa. You can see from the list that the options are geographically diverse. There are options from all over the Bay area. There are also offerings of many different types of food. You'll see American, Italian, Mexican, Asian, seafood, and barbecue offerings. There are also both expensive and inexpensive options.

Here is the list of the 30 highest-rated restaurants in Tampa according to Trip Advisor.

#30. Besito Mexican

Address: 205 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#29. Bahama Breeze

Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL 33607-5802

#28. Shells Seafood North Tampa

Address: 2101 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612-5505

#27. Edison: Food+Drink Lab

Address: 912 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606-1934

#26. Tampa Bay Brewing Company

Address: 1600 E 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

#25. Kojak's House of Ribs

Address: 2808 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611-2822

#24. Bern's Steak House

Address: 1208 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

#23. Seasons 52

Address: 204 N West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-1918

#22. Haven

Address: 2208 W Morrison Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2436

#21. Datz Tampa

Address: 2616 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-7220

#20. Oxford Exchange

Address: 420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606-1413

#19. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

Address: 4444 W Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

#18. Bella's Italian Cafe

Address: 1413 S Howard Avenue, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176

#17. Daily Eats

Address: 908 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2419

#16. Pane Rustica

Address: 3225 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-8171

#15. First Watch

Address: 520 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#14. Green Lemon

Address: 915 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2418

#13. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

#12. Samaria Cafe

Address: 502 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#11. Mr. Dunderbak's

Address: 14929 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33613-2860

#10. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607

#9. On Swann

Address: 1501 W Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2553

#8. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

Address: 5306 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619-3746

#7. Fresh Kitchen

Address: 1350 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-3125

#6. Al's Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que

Address: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior Street, Tampa, FL 33605-5133

#5. Happy Fish

Address: 4046 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607-1002

#4. La Terrazza Restaurant

Address: 1727 E 7th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605-3805

#3. Wright's Gourmet House

Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5009

#2. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5007

#1. Vino E Pasta

Address: 3603 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611-2607