The Highest-Rated Restaurants in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Most people have a favorite restaurant, but "the best" restaurant in town is subjective. People may prefer a restaurant because it serves a favorite type of food or is close to home. Still, there are restaurants in the Tampa area that are repeatedly highly-rated by large groups of people. Although these highly-rated restaurants are diverse and serve different types of foods, one attribute keeps showing up - excellence. Many people expect excellent food, quality, service, and experiences when they dine out.
What restaurants in Tampa fit that bill for locals and visitors? The website Stacker wanted to find out, so it used data from Trip Advisor to determine the 30 highest-rated restaurants in Tampa. You can see from the list that the options are geographically diverse. There are options from all over the Bay area. There are also offerings of many different types of food. You'll see American, Italian, Mexican, Asian, seafood, and barbecue offerings. There are also both expensive and inexpensive options.
Here is the list of the 30 highest-rated restaurants in Tampa according to Trip Advisor.
#30. Besito Mexican
Address: 205 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
#29. Bahama Breeze
Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL 33607-5802
#28. Shells Seafood North Tampa
Address: 2101 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612-5505
#27. Edison: Food+Drink Lab
Address: 912 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606-1934
#26. Tampa Bay Brewing Company
Address: 1600 E 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
#25. Kojak's House of Ribs
Address: 2808 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611-2822
#24. Bern's Steak House
Address: 1208 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-3197
#23. Seasons 52
Address: 204 N West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-1918
#22. Haven
Address: 2208 W Morrison Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2436
#21. Datz Tampa
Address: 2616 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-7220
#20. Oxford Exchange
Address: 420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606-1413
#19. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish
Address: 4444 W Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607-4007
#18. Bella's Italian Cafe
Address: 1413 S Howard Avenue, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176
#17. Daily Eats
Address: 908 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2419
#16. Pane Rustica
Address: 3225 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-8171
#15. First Watch
Address: 520 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#14. Green Lemon
Address: 915 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2418
#13. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607-5717
#12. Samaria Cafe
Address: 502 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#11. Mr. Dunderbak's
Address: 14929 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33613-2860
#10. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607
#9. On Swann
Address: 1501 W Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2553
#8. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple
Address: 5306 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619-3746
#7. Fresh Kitchen
Address: 1350 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-3125
#6. Al's Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que
Address: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior Street, Tampa, FL 33605-5133
#5. Happy Fish
Address: 4046 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607-1002
#4. La Terrazza Restaurant
Address: 1727 E 7th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605-3805
#3. Wright's Gourmet House
Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5009
#2. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa
Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5007
#1. Vino E Pasta
Address: 3603 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611-2607
Comments / 0