Raleigh Realtor Captures the Competitiveness of Raleigh's Real Estate Market at a Crowded Open House

Raleigh's housing inventory has been recently shrinking. Supply chain issues from the pandemic have slowed down new construction. And Raleigh has become a popular destination for people looking to relocate. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, Raleigh was the 10th most popular relocation destination in the United States in 2021. These two factors happening at roughly the same time means that the inventory of available and affordable homes is sometimes lower than demand.

A Facebook video posted by a Raleigh realtor shows the reality of Raleigh's housing situation in a real-world setting. Realtor Q Monique Edwards was showing a home priced at $260,000 in the desirable Raleigh zip code of 27616. Well before the scheduled showing, dozens of cars lined the street from every direction, with multiple families wanting the opportunity to see the house.

In the video, Edwards can be heard saying, "When we say there's a housing crisis, we really really mean it. It's absolutely insane. The line goes all the way in the back. It's not even 5:30 fully..."

According to 11 ABC Eyewitness News, the home received approximately thirty offers by the day after the showing. All of the offers were above the asking price, and some were cash offers.

According to Realtor.com, the median home listing price in Raleigh, North Carolina in March of 2022 was $389,000. The website Zillow.com listed Raleigh as the third hottest housing market in the United States in 2022.

Such a competitive market sometimes means that buyers must be more diligent than in years past. Raleigh realtor Danni Dichito told 11 ABC Eyewitness News that Raleigh homebuyers should "keep an open mind in this market and act quickly."