Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Realtor Captures the Competitiveness of Raleigh's Real Estate Market at a Crowded Open House

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SU1Dd_0fEn7okd00
Q Monique Edwards, Facebook Screenshot

Raleigh's housing inventory has been recently shrinking. Supply chain issues from the pandemic have slowed down new construction. And Raleigh has become a popular destination for people looking to relocate. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, Raleigh was the 10th most popular relocation destination in the United States in 2021. These two factors happening at roughly the same time means that the inventory of available and affordable homes is sometimes lower than demand.

A Facebook video posted by a Raleigh realtor shows the reality of Raleigh's housing situation in a real-world setting. Realtor Q Monique Edwards was showing a home priced at $260,000 in the desirable Raleigh zip code of 27616. Well before the scheduled showing, dozens of cars lined the street from every direction, with multiple families wanting the opportunity to see the house.

In the video, Edwards can be heard saying, "When we say there's a housing crisis, we really really mean it. It's absolutely insane. The line goes all the way in the back. It's not even 5:30 fully..."

According to 11 ABC Eyewitness News, the home received approximately thirty offers by the day after the showing. All of the offers were above the asking price, and some were cash offers.

According to Realtor.com, the median home listing price in Raleigh, North Carolina in March of 2022 was $389,000. The website Zillow.com listed Raleigh as the third hottest housing market in the United States in 2022.

Such a competitive market sometimes means that buyers must be more diligent than in years past. Raleigh realtor Danni Dichito told 11 ABC Eyewitness News that Raleigh homebuyers should "keep an open mind in this market and act quickly."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Feel Good Stories, Good Causes, Animals, Families, Sports, Local Stories, TV, and Movies.

Tampa, FL
4770 followers

More from L. Cane

Florida State

Florida Boy Scouts are Helping to Regrow Endangered Coral Reefs

Coral reefs are a vital part of Florida's ecosystem. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, coral reefs create habitats that offer shelter, food, and breeding sites for plants and animals. According to Sarah Fangman of the National Marine Sanctuary, each kilometer of coral provides Florida with a million dollars of flood protection along Florida's shore line.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Almost Half of Floridians Say Inflation Has Impacted Their Ability To Pay Their Bills, New USF Survey Finds

A new public opinion survey by the University of South Florida sheds light on how many Floridians feel about inflation, housing, discretionary spending, and travel. USF surveyed 600 Floridians from March 31 to April 12, 2022. The researchers found that many Floridians' financial decisions have been impacted by inflation and current financial conditions.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida Counties Mentioned in List of U.S. Counties Where Home Ownership Has Become Unaffordable

Home prices have been rapidly rising over the past few years. Supply chain shortages from the pandemic have slowed down new construction, which has lowered inventory. And many people who are now free to work remotely have chosen to move to smaller, or more affordable towns, which taps supply even more. According to CBS News, as of January of 2022, home prices had risen almost 20% on average. But that is only the average. Some places in the United States have had higher increases than others.

Read full story
10 comments
Panama City, FL

Panama City High School Senior Accepted to 27 Prestigious Colleges and Awarded $4 Million in College Scholarships

Many high school seniors struggle with the decision of where to attend college. But a Panama City senior named Jonathon Walker has a bit of a different struggle than many. He has been accepted to all of the colleges to which he applied and offered $4 million in college scholarships.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida is Mentioned in List of States With the Highest Tax Refunds

In today's economy, many Americans may be thinking about their tax refunds right now. According to the website Go Banking Rates, four out of five Americans plan to use their tax refunds to pay down debt or contribute to savings. And according to a recent study by Lending Tree, many of us may be getting refunds. But some states get higher refunds than others.

Read full story
Florida State

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.

Read full story
25 comments
Estero, FL

Supportive Florida Dad Is There for Daughter as She Gets Nursing Exam Results

Sometimes, when life gets stressful, it helps to have a parent's support. When one is getting what might be life-altering news, it sometimes helps to have mom or dad close by. Shannon Rosen of Estero, Florida, decided to let her dad, Mark Rosen, share the moment when she received the results of her nursing certification exam. Shannon had worked for this moment for years but was reluctant to look at her results when the moment came.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

The Highest-Ranking High Schools in Florida, According to Niche

As American colleges become more and more competitive in their admissions processes, so do some high schools. According to the website college admissions strategies, college admissions have become more competitive because more students are applying, and they're applying to several schools.

Read full story
23 comments

A Four-Day Work Week is Gaining Momentum and is Being Tested by American Workers

Thousands of employees in the United States and Canada are testing a pilot program that shortens the current work week and gives employees the option of working four days per week.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips Dedicates Home Run to Young Fan with Cancer

Brett Phillips, brett_phillips8, Instagram Screenshot. There were several special moments on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Oakland Athletics. And these moments had very little to do with baseball.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the Best U.S. Cities for Homebodies

The pandemic meant that many Americans spent more time at home than before. And many people got creative with this extra time. Some people spent more time with their families or took up new hobbies. And many found that, even as the lockdowns began to end, they still relished time at home. Some even embraced their new homebody status.

Read full story
Florida State

The Fastest Growing Cities in Florida, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

Populations in the United States are lowering. According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a population decrease in 2021. That number is up from 55% in 2020. That said, there are some cities in the United States where the population is increasing. Florida is home to some of those cities. In 2021, Florida saw the second-highest population gains in the nation, behind only Texas.

Read full story
17 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Metropolitan Area's Inflation Hits 10.2%, Which is Slightly Higher Than the Nation

The consumer price index by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the Tampa - St. Petersburg- Clearwater metropolitan area was released on April 12th. Unfortunately, the data showed that prices for many essential consumer items continue to rise.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

The Highest Paying Jobs in Tampa, According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

According to the New York Times, wages are rising amongst many occupations, and unemployment rates are dropping. Unfortunately, inflation is also rising. According to Time Magazine, inflation reached a forty-year high in March of 2022. In this type of economic environment, it makes sense to maximize one's income if possible.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida is Mentioned in List of Best Southern States to Live In

For some people, the pandemic offered the ability to move and live somewhere new. As employers embraced remote work, employees could theoretically live anywhere. And many people chose the southern United States as their new home. A study by United Van Lines indicated that many Americans flocked south in 2021.

Read full story
40 comments
Tampa, FL

The Highest Rated Brunch Restaurants in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Many people consider brunch to be the best of two worlds. Brunch means you can get up late if you like, and you can enjoy foods from both breakfast and lunch. Many of us enjoy brunch on weekends when we don't have to hurry to school or work.

Read full story
Florida State

Publix Employee and Little Girl Develop Lasting Friendship

If you live in the south or in an area with a Publix supermarket, you know that, like many companies, Publix prioritizes customer service. Many Publix employees are friendly to customers, but one employee named Gilnet developed a special relationship with a little girl named Fiona, and her mother has recorded some of their exchanges, which have gone viral.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego Humane Society Throws a "Pawty" To Celebrate Rescue Dog's Cancer-Free Milestone

Many people who successfully undergo cancer treatment like to celebrate the milestone of completing treatment and being cancer-free. A Saint-Bernard / shepherd mix named Phoenix is no different. The San Diego Humane Society threw Phoenix a "pawty" to celebrate Phoenix being cancer-free for one year.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy